Rockies Can Turn Hunter Goodman Injury Into Important 2027 Audition

The Colorado Rockies have had another disappointing season, sort of. You have to be disappointed with where they sit, but at the same time recognize that there have been improvements.

With all that said, the recent injury to Hunter Goodman would be a significant blow if the team were in the running for any postseason play, but alas, they are not.

The Rockies are now 50-76, which puts them a dismal 25.5 games behind the National League West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are also 17.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. So, let’s be honest here: the season is over, but for the technicality of finishing the games.

The Rockies are now just trying to keep themselves from another 100+ loss season. So far, it’s not looking good.

Colorado’s All-Star had already missed four consecutive games with the issue. Goodman had hoped that the issue would resolve itself quickly and allow him to avoid the IL, but it didn’t happen. It was time to let him rest.

There is no reason to rush Goodman back into the lineup. Of course, no one wanted to see him get hurt, but at this point, it’s not really a blow. It is just unfortunate because fans just lost one of the driving forces to go watch the game.

If there is a silver lining in the situation, it is that the team now gets a chance to evaluate some more players. With Goodman on the IL, the Rockies made the corresponding move to recall Braxton Fulford from Triple-A.

So, while he is out, it is a great time for the Rockies to determine who should play behind him next season.

This was an audition no one really saw coming, but Colorado needs to use it to their advantage.

No Reason to Rush Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman has absolutely nothing to prove in Colorado. He is an established catcher who should be feared when he steps into the batter's box.

The 26-year-old has 34 home runs in 111 games this year. As of Tuesday, his .541 slugging percentage and home run total both ranked fifth in MLB. He’s a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025.

Goodman leads the team in home runs, with Mickey Moniak running second with 19 for the season. He also leads in the slugging percentage category, with Jake McCarthy just behind him at .493.

Taking a look at some catchers to play behind him isn’t about replacing him. You can’t replace Goodman or his numbers.

Goodman’s shoulder injury is important because it could affect his power. If the shoulder pain affects his swing, playing through it would be ridiculous given the status of the Rockies in the 2026 season.

Guerilla Sports shared a video on Facebook of Manager Warren Schaeffer discussing placing Goodman on IL.

“We just can’t wait any longer, especially at that position,” Schaeffer said. “We are going to give Goody a week here, and then he’ll be ready to go.”

The team can certainly give Goodman the time he needs to get better. What they can’t do is waste the opportunity to get a good look at some depth.

Brett Sullivan Can Make His Case

Colorado Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catcher Brett Sullivan has already taken advantage of the increased playing time. He hit .316 with three home runs and eight RBI during Colorado’s recent nine-game road trip.

On Monday he reached base twice and drove in a run against the Dodgers.

Sullivan joined the organization as catching depth, but when Colorado got a good look at him during Spring Training before the 2026 season, they liked him enough to give him a spot on the Opening Day roster.

He’s doing a good job at making a case for sticking around.

Goodman is the Rockies’ catcher going forward. There’s no question about that. Colorado just needs to determine the depth pieces behind him.

Sullivan can make that decision very simple if his offensive production continues over the final weeks of the season.

Braxton Fulford Gets Opportunity

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Braxton Fulford Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman’s move to the injured list gave Fulford a chance in the major leagues again.

The 27-year-old was recalled from Albuquerque and immediately took the place as the starting catcher in the lineup.

Fulford has struggled on the offensive side. Over 40 games this year he has only hit .177 with one home run and seven RBI. His time in Triple-A has been much better, which gives Colorado hope that he can find his way in the majors.

Figuring out which players belong beside Goodman when the games start to matter again should be the top priority.