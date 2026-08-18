Rockies Scratch Hunter Goodman From Lineup Again as Shoulder Issue Lingers

The Colorado Rockies continue to hope that Hunter Goodman will be ready to return to the starting lineup, and for good reason. Initially, he was listed in the starting lineup for Monday evening to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Instead, the shoulder issue that has been bothering the All-Star catcher won out and caused the team to scratch Goodman at the last minute.

Schaeffer said that Goodman remains day-to-day and that there weren’t any immediate plans to place him on the injured list.

It is a little concerning to hear this news yet again today as it is a repeat performance from Sunday. Two days in a row now, Goodman has been in the lineup and then scratched last minute.

Let’s just hope the Rockies are being extra careful with their superstar catcher.

Rockies Shuffle Lineup Without Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman’s absence in the lineup resulted in several changes that had to be made to the batting order against the Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell. Manager Warren Schaeffer had his work cut out for him.

Cole Carrigg, who was originally scheduled to bat second and play center, has moved into Goodman’s number three position. Jordan Beck jumped up from sixth to second and is playing right field.

Brett Sullivan is replacing Goodman behind the plate and will hit in the No. 8 position.

Rockies Starting Lineup vs. Dodgers

Jake McCarthy, LF Jordan Beck, RF Cole Carrigg, CF Willi Castro, 3B T.J. Rumfield, 1B Connor Norby, 2B Adael Amador, DH Brett Sullivan, C Ezequiel Tovar, SS

The Rockies will be facing Snell of the Dodgers, who is 0-1 on the year with a 5.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for Colorado. The right-hander is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA. He will have quite the challenge on his hands facing the Dodgers lineup that will start with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages.

Rockies Make Rotation Change

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman isn’t the only news coming out of the Denver locker room today. The Rockies designated veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen for assignment Monday and recalled right-hander TJ Shook from Triple-A Albuquerque.

According to Christian Saez of DNVR Rockies, Schaeffer confirmed pre-game that Tanner Gordon will be taking Lorenzen’s spot in the starting rotation moving forward.

For Monday, the bigger concern for the team is Goodman. So far, he has avoided an injury-list move, but consecutive attempts to get him back into the lineup have resulted in the same outcome.

First pitch between the Dodgers and the Rockies is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MT at Coors Field.