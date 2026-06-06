Rockies Face Another Rotation Disruption with Latest Pitching Injury

The Colorado Rockies injured list grew again on Friday and it impacts Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before the game, the Rockies placed right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement. Colorado made the move retroactive to Tuesday, making Friday the last day they could do so from the date of the initial report.

For coverage, the Rockies called up right-handed pitcher Zach Agnos from Triple-A Albuquerque. But losing Gordon presents Colorado with a problem.

Gordon was supposed to start Saturday’s game against Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski. Now, the Rockies must make other plans.

Rockies Without Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Gordon didn’t make the Rockies’ opening day roster but was recalled from Albuquerque on April 14. He was optioned back to Albuquerque on May 12 only to be recalled two days later due to an injury to the pitching staff.

He worked primarily as a reliever during his first stint with Colorado. But he moved into the starting rotation on May 25 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched five innings, giving up six hits and just one run against one of the best lineups in baseball. He came back on extra rest on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants and only pitched three innings, as he six hits and four earned runs.

He was 0-1 with a 6.37 ERA in nine games, including two starts, at the time of the IL move. He spent parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Colorado and has a career record of 6-15 with a 6.89 ERA. Before this season each of his first 23 appearances with the Rockies were starts.

Agnos made the 26-man roster on opening day but has been optioned back to Albuquerque twice, the last time on Monday. He can return before the 15-day waiting period because he’s replacing an injured player. He has not been involved in a decision and has a 7.78 ERA in 16 games, which includes one start. His last MLB appearance was in relief of Gordon’s start on Sunday.

Colorado has two other starting pitchers on the injured list — Chase Dollander and Jose Quintana, the latter of which is on the 60-day IL.

The move came hours after the Rockies got some good news on two relievers, Jimmy Herget and Victor Vodnik per Rockies Insider’s Patrick Lyons. Both Herget and Vodnik are going to throw live batting practice on Saturday and, assuming they don’t have a setback, will go on rehab assignments next week.