Rockies Face Immediate Roster Crunch With 6 Players and Looming Deadline

The Colorado Rockies have a lot of work to do during the offseason. That’s not news to anyone and it’s a lot of the same from year to year.

November 2 is going to require the team to make some important roster decisions.

The deadline for the Major League Baseball teams to remove players from the 60-day injured list is Monday.

For the Rockies, that means they are going to need to find room for six players who spent much of the 2026 season dealing with injuries.

Here’s the dilemma. According to the current roster listing on MLB.com, the 40-man roster is full. So, they can’t just simply reinstate everyone. There are going to have to be decisions made.

President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has a puzzle ahead that includes the worst contract in baseball, Kris Bryant. His future with the Rockies is one of the biggest unanswered questions.

Rockies Have 6 Players to Place

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher McCade Brown Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking over MLB.com’s injury tracker, the six players Colorado must make decisions on immediately are Bryant, Chase Dollander, McCade Brown, Pierson Ohl, RJ Petit, and Welinton Herrera.

Dollander underwent elbow surgery in June and is working toward a possible return in 2027. Brown spent the season dealing with shoulder inflammation. Ohl and Petit are recovering from elbow injuries.

Herrera also had elbow surgery and his return next season is still uncertain.

Bryant, however, is a much different situation.

April 12, 2025 is the last time Bryant took the field for Colorado. By the time the 2027 season starts it will be nearly two years. The issue has been lumbar degenerative disc disease. So far, there hasn’t been a bit of positive news or an established date of return.

In fact, if everyone was completely honest, Bryant may never play again.

That doesn’t matter in the eyes of Bryant’s contract or the MLB rules. Teams must account for players on the 60-day injured list now, whether they are healthy or not.

How Many Roster Spots Do the Rockies Have Available?

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same day the deadline occurs for the 60-day injured list is the same day free agency kicks into full speed. Teams have had the past five days to negotiate and make offers to players who are about to enter full free agency.

The Rockies roster shows that the four impending free agents who will be departing have already been removed. Those players are Kyle Freeland, Jose Quintana, Jordan Romano, and Tomoyuki Sugano.

So while it initially may be thought that this would open spots, the current roster doesn’t reflect that.

The Rockies are going to also have to determine which eligible prospects to protect from the Rule 5 Draft later this month. In order to do that, the team needs room on the 40-man roster to protect them. Thus, there are more than just six decisions to be made.

Kris Bryant’s Future Is Biggest Question

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryant was brought in as a player who could change the trajectory of the team. While it is considered to be one of, if not the worst, contracts in MLB, the truth is Bryant’s situation likely could not have been foreseen by the Rockies. This is one of those cases that is just bad luck.

That doesn’t change the situation though. He’s 34 years old and has a $182 million contract that the team still owes $54 million on. There are still two years left on that contract, and there’s really nothing the team can do about that.

Whether he comes back or not, the money is owed.

Colorado could reinstate Bryant to the 40-man roster and continue to evaluate his condition in the hope that someday he could play again.

That would cost a valuable roster spot. He’s a player who has no established timetable for returning. This would literally be a matter of hope and prayer.

The team could also designate Bryant for assignment and potentially release him.

That would clear the roster spot, but the contract obligation would still be there.

While the Rockies haven’t indicated that is the direction they want to go, it is likely the direction they should go.

Colorado is trying to rebuild its roster and develop young players. This is not the time to use a roster spot on someone who is very unlikely to return.

Rockies Roster Decision Are Coming

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dollander is basically a “no decision.” He is an important part of Colorado’s long-term plan.

Brown and Herrera also represent young pitching talent that the organization wants to evaluate and I can’t imagine them letting either of the two go just yet.

Petit presents a different situation given that he was a Rule 5 Draft pick. Should the team decide not to give him a spot on the 40-man roster, there will be some restrictions that come with that decision.

There are players on the 40-man roster who could be in jeopardy given that they just don’t fit the organization’s plans anymore.

Blas Castano, Jeff Criswell, TJ Shook, Blake Adams and Chad Stevens probably fit that description.

For now, the immediate decisions on Monday will center on what to do with the 60-day injured list players. Bryant’s decision will likely be the center of attention, but DePodesta must also weigh in on young pitchers and roster depth decisions.

Colorado can’t afford another disappointing offseason.