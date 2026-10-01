Ranking the Colorado Rockies' Biggest Offseason Needs

The Colorado Rockies need a lot of help in many areas. After finishing 58-104, the Rockies have cracks in their performance that may or may not be fixed in one offseason.

The young core is developing. The team is still rebuilding and focusing on one position at a time. It's going to be an offseason where President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta must do a better job than last offseason.

1) The Starting Pitching and Bullpen Need Tons of Depth

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Juan Mejia Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a single pitcher in the rotation had a winning record. The closest was veteran pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. He led the team with 12 wins. Overall, he went 12-12.

This area is a major concern. The 2027 rotation must combine young pitching with a much better veteran free agent. A couple of free agents are on the market whom Colorado can pursue. Any pitcher in the 29-33 age range would be ideal for this team.

Juan Mejia, Zach Argos, and Jimmy Herget can be very valuable to the Rockies bullpen if they fix some of their mistake. April was the best month in which the team thrived with the bullpen. The Rockies had five solid relief pitchers in April.

We need to see more consistency. The Rockies lost several one-run games in late-inning situations. The 2026 season ended with the pitching averaging a 5.59 ERA.

2) What's Going to Happen with Second Base?

Yes, the Rockies do have Willi Castro and Connor Norby. However, second base is still a weak area in the infield for Colorado. TJ Rumfield holds it down at first base after an impressive rookie season. Ezequiel Tovar covers shortstop. Although Tovar is streaky, there's still hope he can get going. Kyle Karros is the future at third base. He's due to break out.

Second base would be great if they can expect amazing things from prospects like Roldy Brito or Roc Biggio. Brito looks like the more promising second baseman for this franchise's future. The downside is that it might have to wait two or three years because he's still developing and sharpening his skills in the minor leagues.

The team needs someone who can deliver offensively and defensively. Someone who can perform better on a nightly basis than Castro and Norby.

3) Veteran Presence for Infield

A low-cost veteran infielder would help mentor players like Tovar and Karros.

Tovar and Karros need an extra push to become elite. A strong, vocal presence in the clubhouse helps.