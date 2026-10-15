Rockies' Fast-Rising Outfielder Gets Promising Label Following 2026 Season

One goal the new Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, the rest of the new front office and manager Warren Schaeffer wanted to see in 2026 was a step forward by some young players.

That certainly happened despite another rough season, record-wise, for the Rockies. One player who really broke out was first baseman TJ Rumfield, acquired last winter from the New York Yankees. He is a Gold Glove finalist after a breakout first season in Denver. Other players got some valuable experience this summer and one of them was tabbed as the Rockies' top player under 25 by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

Rockies Infielder/Outfielder Cole Carrigg Tabbed Colorado's Best Player Under 25

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrigg was the starting shortstop for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic last March, but once he got to spring training and the 2026 season, he transitioned to the outfield for Schaeffer. However, it took time for that to happen, as he didn't make his debut until June 9, and once he did, it was tough for Schaeffer to consider taking him out at times.

In 93 games, Carrigg slashed .279/.341/.477 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. He racked up 93 hits, including 22 home runs and four triples. Thirty-eight of Smith's hits were for extra bases. Carrigg saved his best for the final month of the season in September. He had 32 hits, 11 extra-base hits and six of those were home runs. He drove in 17 runs, but he did strike out 29 times

The 24-year-old Carrigg has cemented his spot in the outfield for the Rockies, mainly in center field. His flexibility allows Schaeffer to move him around in a pinch, but right now, he's best suited to stay in center field for next season and beyond.

Despite what the numbers say, steps were taken in the right direction for Colorado in 2026. Now, it's about building on that moving forward for an organization that will look to avoid a fifth straight 100-loss season in 2027. DePodesta and Schaeffer certainly found some young players who are worth building around, and Carrigg, despite only playing in 93 games, is one of them.

Rumfield would have been a logical choice to be the Rockies' best player under 25 years old, but he's already 26 and catcher Hunter Goodman is 27. Carrigg is someone who plays with emotion and that is something that Colorado has been missing. This past season was a glimpse of what Carrigg can do, and the next step would be a breakout 2027 campaign.