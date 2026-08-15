Rockies Have a Hunter Goodman Concern They Can't Afford to Ignore

The Colorado Rockies are not playing for the postseason; they aren’t playing for a Wild Card spot; they aren’t in the hunt for anything other than pride. That means that they have no reason to take any unneccessary risks over the final few weeks of the season.

That starts with Hunter Goodman.

Goodman missed Friday’s game because he had some inflammation in his left shoulder. According to several reports, Goodman first noticed the issue on Wednesday during the game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After taking Friday off, the Rockies felt good enough to put Goodman back in the lineup on Saturday, but ultimately he would never see the first pitch.

Goodman was scratched before the game with the same shoulder issue. MLB is listing him as day-to-day.

In an article on MLB.com, Adrian Garro reported that manager Warren Schaeffer said the following regarding Gooman. “He's doing good,” Schaeffer said pregame Friday.

“It's going to be day to day. He's gotten treatment a couple times, different times today. Left shoulder. Happened on a swing down there in Arizona, I think in his last at-bat. He texted me yesterday, his shoulder was bothering him. He was talking to the trainers, so it just makes sense to give him a day off today and see if it gets better tomorrow.”

Apparently, it didn’t get a lot better because he was scratched on Saturday. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the team is dealing with a significant injury, but given that he was out for two consecutive days, Colorado should be cautious with their star.

Nothing to Gain by Pushing Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under the circumstances with the Rockies, there is nothing to gain by rushing Goodman back into the lineup. There would be little upside to asking him to play through any discomfort.

The remainder of the season should be used to determine which players will affect the Rockies’ future. The team already knows and understands Goodman’s place. He’s an All-Star, and having him healthy going forward in the 2027 season is much more important than hustling him through recovery.

A few August and September games aren’t going to do anything to change the Rockies’ season.

Goodman’s Role Makes Shoulder Injury Worth Watching

If Goodman’s shoulder doesn’t require a stint on the injured list, Colorado has more options if they want to ease him back into the lineup. He can serve as the designated hitter and not take back the catching duties.

That would give him a chance to still play, but reduce the physical demands that would come with catching.

For now, there is no reason for anyone to panic. The Rockies have not given any indication that Goodman might miss a significant amount of time. His status is day-to-day and that’s encouraging.

Patience should be the priority here. Goodman is worth the wait.