There's one infielder the Colorado Rockies should strongly consider adding during free agency this winter.

He's a former Gold Glove winner. Although he's been struggling lately, he has baseball experience and could be someone who brings some spark to one of the infield positions.

Rockies Should Pursue J.P. Crawford

Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old infielder has never been a .300 batting average hitter, but he's a reliable contact hitter and an elite defender. Crawford won a Gold Glove in 2020. In addition, he has proven that he can be durable and someone to rely on at the shortstop position.

Colorado can't wait forever for Ezequiel Tovar to get things going. They need to have a Plan B if they want to return to the playoffs. The Rockies haven't been to the postseason since 2018.

Crawford is one of the most talented shortstops to put on the Seattle Mariners uniform. Crawford finished the 2026 campaign slashing .221/.335/.352/.687 with 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, 12 doubles, and 91 hits in 116 games.

His best season came in 2023, when he hit a career-high 19 home runs, posted a 5.2 WAR, and drew 94 walks. He finished in the Top 20 of the AL MVP voting. Crawford was one of the key guys who helped the Mariners return to the postseason in 2022 for the first time since 2001.

His former teammate, Luis Castillo, is now the newest member of the Rockies team. Castillo can vouch for him and join him at Coors Field. Relationships rule the world. That's the importance of connections. Crawford may look like a bad option on paper, but he has a deep fire to prove people wrong and would do whatever it takes to have a bounce-back season.

It's not the time to start writing him off yet. He still has plenty left in the tank. What Crawford needs is a fresh start, and the Rockies could be an excellent option for him. Yes, he would want to compete and not go through a potential 100-loss season, but guys like him, Castillo and the top prospects, can bring new energy to the clubhouse for 2027.

As a reminder, if the Chicago White Sox can turn it around from one season to the next, the Rockies can do the same. President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta must stay aggressive this offseason. The NL West division is a strong, competitive division, but they can't let that stop them from winning the winter meetings competition.