Rockies Bring Ezequiel Tovar Back Into Lineup Against Cardinals Lefty

The Colorado Rockies’ recent decisions regarding Ezequiel Tovar are getting harder and harder to miss. The writing is on the wall.

After leaving Tovar out of the lineup against right-hander Andrew Pallante on Friday, Colorado has gone back to Tovar at shortstop on Saturday, with St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Matthew Liberatore taking the mound.

The decision just further solidifies the evidence that the Rockies are experimenting with a platoon-like arrangement at shortstop. This is the third consecutive game against right-handers that Tovar has sat out, but returned for left-handers.

Colorado is sending Mason Adams to the mound as it attempts to rebound from a frustrating 7-6 loss on Friday evening.

Rockies Let Lead Slip Away

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies looked like they were on their way to a victory late in the game on Friday, but they couldn’t hold on. It was a bit of a wild game, with the Cardinals manager getting ejected and then a controversial call at home plate that went the Rockies' way.

Ultimately, even with some luck (or umpires) on their side, Colorado just couldn’t stay on top.

The loss hurt because the team had produced 11 hits. Ryan Feltner allowed four runs over six innings before the bullpen ultimately surrendered the lead.

Colorado will get another opportunity and they made several changes to the lineup.

Rockies Starting Lineup vs. Cardinals

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake McCarthy, LF Connor Norby, 3B Hunter Goodman, C TJ Rumfield, 1B Cole Carrigg, CF Jordan Beck, RF Troy Johnston, DH Adael Amador, 2B Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Starting pitcher: Mason Adams

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. MT at Coors Field. Adams comes in with a 3.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts through his first two MLB starts. Liberatore is 5-13 with a 5.41 ERA and 141 strikeouts. On paper, the Rockies should have the advantage in the pitching area.

Tovar Returns

Tovar’s return is interesting after Friday’s lineup decision. Carrigg was the starting shortstop against Pallante and Tovar started on the bench. Now that St. Louis is turning to a left-hander, Tovar is back.

As I said on Friday, it’s too early to call this a permanent move, but clearly Colorado is experimenting with different combinations and usage, and the recent pattern looks to be significant.

The lineup changes aren’t just at shortstop, either.

Mickey Moniak and Zac Veen are both out against the lefty. Jordan Beck is back in right field, while McCarthy is shifting from center to left, and Carrigg is in center.

Norby is jumping all the way up to the No. 2 hitter in the batting order, which gives the Rockies another right-hander at the top.

3 Matchup to Watch

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Mason Adams Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Adams vs. Ivan Herrera

Adams is getting his third MLB start, and that will let the team see if his promising first impression will keep carrying over. The organization selected Adams from Triple-A Albuquerque on August 25. He’s allowed just four earned runs over his first 12 innings.

Herrera is the obvious Cardinals hitter to watch. His three-run homer on Friday was the decision-maker. The Rockies have to keep him in check and that will be one of Adams’ biggest challenges.

Rockies Righties vs. Matthew Liberatore

Looking over the lineup card and the strategy for Colorado is evident.

Moniak and Veen sit, while Beck and Tovar return. Norby moves up. The team is trying to give themselves the advantage against the Cardinal’s left-handed starter.

Liberatore enters with a 5.41 ERA, but his 141 strikeouts prove he can miss bats. Colorado will need to shake him up early if they want to have a chance at keeping the Cardinals at bay.

Hunter Goodman vs. Matthew Liberatore

Goodman is always the hitter to watch for the Rockies. He’s the heart of the lineup and the power at the plate.

If McCarthy or Norby can reach base ahead of him, Goodman will take advantage and make an impact.

Saturday at Coors Field is more than just trying to even the series for the Rockies. Adams is getting an opportunity to establish himself in the rotation, Carrigg gets a chance in center field, and Tovar’s platoon story continues to grow.