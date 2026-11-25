It has been just over a year since the Colorado Rockies announced the hiring of Paul DePodesta as the president of baseball operations. The hiring got mixed reviews. He had been away from baseball for a long time, and this was going to be a huge undertaking.

It appears that his analytical personality is going full force now. He spent a year learning what he liked and didn’t like, and then he promised change. At the conclusion of the 2026 season, during the press conference, he indicated that ownership was ready and willing to make significant investments throughout the organization to get things turned around.

Just a few months into the offseason, and DePodesta is delivering on his promises.

The Rockies officially announced the hiring of five senior-level personnel additions on Tuesday, November 24. The team also announced the expansion of the scouting, player development, and baseball operations departments, with four people receiving promotions.

These moves prove that the team is undergoing a complete rebuild from the staff all the way to the players.

Rockies Continue Adding Experienced Personnel

Scott Servais Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The team welcomed former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais as the senior director of baseball operations while also adding Steve Barningham as senior advisor of scouting. The moves also included Chris Becerra as a senior advisor for scouting and player development and Oz Campo as senior advisor for international operations and strategy. Finally, Andre Lipcius was added as an advanced scout.

Ocampo had been working with the Rockies previously on a part-time basis but will not transition to the full-time position.

The promotions included:

Michael McClellan to director of baseball analytics

Michael Brandt to senior full-stack developer

Nic Wilson to director of hitting

Owen Cuffe to assistant director of pitching.

DePodesta appears to be trying to stack his deck with experienced personnel in the areas where Colorado has traditionally struggled.

Rockies Investing Beyond Roster

Another very positive thing to report was mentioned by MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. He pointed to the numbers within the research and development department for the Rockies. The group had already grown to 17 employees by the end of the 2026 season and has now exceeded 20.

All of these reports aren’t necessarily that exciting to baseball fans, but they should be. For a team that lost 100+ games in the last four consecutive seasons, more needed to be done than just an adjustment of players.

The Rockies have to be better at a lot of things, including identifying talent, developing prospects, and maximizing what they already have.

Plenty of attention came to the team when the Penner Sports Group made a minority investment in the organization. The conversations immediately went to what could be done to pursue major league talent.

The addition of talent beyond the playing field could be just as valuable as the ones they make on the field.

The best part of all of it is that it doesn’t appear DePodesta is done.

“We’ve added a handful of positions -- we’re not quite done yet, but we’re close,” DePodesta said. “We’ve been able to greatly enhance our capabilities. But like I said, there's still a little more work to be done.”