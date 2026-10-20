Rockies Have Underrated Trade Chip To Fill Roster Holes This Winter

When it comes to the Colorado Rockies and the upcoming offseason, there are going to be some decisions that the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, is going to face. The biggest decisions will come through any trades he makes rather than free agency.

Getting a free agent, mainly a pitcher, to come to Denver to play at Coors Field is easier said than done. However, when it comes to players who could be moved, there are big decisions looming if offers are made.

One of those players is catcher Hunter Goodman. That's the one player who, if DePodesta does make him available, could be worth the return. However, do the Rockies see moving Goodman as a smart move, given how he blossomed into a power hitter in the middle of their lineup? Does he sell high or keep the rising backstop? That's the ultimate question.

As for other players, there is one player who Colorado could look to move and sell on to fill a need, accoridng to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.

Rockies Infielder WIlli Castro Could Be Dangled as Trade Bait

Colorado Rockies third baseman Willi Castro Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utility infielders are at a premium, and that is where moving Willi Castro could turn into a trade DePodesta could consider making. Over the last three years, Castro has had at least 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases, and he has done that at four different positions. The ultimate utility infielder that a lot of teams would love to add.

He comes with a $7.3 million contract for 2027. A lot of contenders would line up to try and acquire Castro. DePodesta might have a bidding war, something he would love.

The 29-year-old Castro had his best season in the majors in 2026. He slashed .260/.331/.417 with a career-high 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 111 hits in 120 games.

He was shut down in September with a season-ending injury, but he did more than enough before that injury to be one of the underrated productive players for manager Warren Schaeffer.

So, which teams would be interested in Castro? Miller believes he's a big fit for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, or Boston Red Sox. All three could be a trade partner that makes it worthwhile for DePodesta, but when it comes to the Red Sox, they would likely swing for a bigger name to fill an infield need for a utility player.

The path that Colorado takes this winter will be interesting to watch. Despite losing 100 games, positive steps were made with some young players, and it's about continuing to move in the right direction in 2027 and beyond. It's just a matter of who the front office believes those players are.