How Willi Castro Has Emerged as Colorado Rockies' Swiss Army Knife

Willi Castro has spent years building a reputation as a useful MLB utility man. He has also become a minor celebrity among people who have spent far too many hours playing Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show.

For the Rockies, though, Castro has been plenty valuable on the real diamond. On Tuesday night, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, three runs, two walks and a stolen base in Colorado's 7–6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His fifth-inning blast was his 14th homer of the season, already a new career high.

The Rockies signed Castro to a two-year, $12.8 million contract in January after a disappointing 2025 season. He hit just .226 with a .679 OPS overall and cratered after being traded from Minnesota to Chicago, batting .170 in 110 plate appearances with the Cubs. Colorado swooped in hoping Castro could bounce back from that rough finish. So far, he has repaid that faith and then some.

Castro Is Rewarding Colorado’s Faith

Willi Castro catches a fly ball in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through Tuesday, Castro was hitting .265 with a .336 on-base percentage, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .762 OPS. Recently, power has become a bigger part of his profile. Over his last 30 games, Castro has hit eight home runs while slugging .546. He has been even hotter over his last 15, batting .298/.369/.544.

Castro’s ability to play numerous positions has also been a boon for the Rockies. He has appeared at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field. Second base has been his primary home, but simply calling Castro a second baseman feels almost restrictive at this point.

Of course, no player is perfect. Castro's underlying metrics, including average exit velocity, chase rate, whiff percentage and squared-up percentage, are all rather unimpressive, per Baseball Savant. His fielding run value also sits at -5 this season. His versatility is valuable, but it has not always translated into strong defensive results.

Those shortcomings should not be waved away with a magic wand, but considering Castro's contract, Colorado should not view subpar defense and underwhelming underlying metrics as the end of the world. His combination of affordability and control gives the Rockies flexibility: Castro can continue serving as a valuable utility player, or Colorado could trade him if another team comes calling.

As more young players force their way into Colorado's plans, Castro's versatility could become even more valuable. Rather than blocking a prospect at one position, he can simply move somewhere else, giving the Rockies room to experiment with their next core without sacrificing a productive veteran bat. Castro has already proven he can be a small but important part of what Colorado hopes will be a much longer story of sustained growth.