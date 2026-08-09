Rockies' Jake McCarthy Made MLB History With Incredible Versatility

Jake McCarthy put on a strong slugging display while showing off his ability on the basepaths.

He finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, four runs scored, three RBI and two stolen bases in Colorado’s 8-6 win. McCarthy opened the game by launching the first pitch he saw from Matthew Liberatore for a leadoff homer before adding another first-pitch blast in the sixth inning.

The combination put McCarthy in rare company. He became just the eighth player since 1900 to record at least four hits, two home runs and two stolen bases in the same game, per MLB.com. His final hit served as a capstone to the historic night and a reminder of what makes him so valuable.

With one out in the ninth and Colorado leading by two, McCarthy swung out of his shoes while going for his third home run of the game.

"I swung at a ball that almost hit me," McCarthy told MLB.com.

McCarthy promptly switched tactics. He noticed third baseman Nolan Arenado playing back and dropped a bunt down the third-base line for a single. He then stole second before eventually scoring on Kyle Karros' sacrifice fly, giving Colorado an additional insurance run.

McCarthy Is a Man of Many Talents

Mickey Moniak celebrates with right fielder Jake McCarthy after hitting a two-run home run | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That bunt showed off a different side of his offensive profile. While his speed has never been a question (Ranks in the 99th percentile in sprint speed, per Statcast), his ability to pair that speed with power has improved dramatically.

McCarthy's two homers gave him a career-high 13 this season. Since July 1, he is batting .315/.348/.569 with seven home runs and 30 RBI across 31 games. Despite the power surge, McCarthy has not abandoned the approach that made him effective in the first place.

"Obviously, homers are fun, but I'm just trying to hit as many line drives as possible," McCarthy told MLB.com.

McCarthy's Statcast profile provides some insight into where the additional power may be coming from. His 71.1 mph average bat speed ranks in just the 33rd percentile, while his 85.2 mph average exit velocity sits near the bottom of MLB.

The more significant difference has come in the shape of his contact. McCarthy's 38.8% sweet-spot rate is up more than 10 percentage points from last season, while his average launch angle has climbed from 6.5 degrees to 12.1. His line-drive rate has also jumped from 16.5% to 27.0%, while his ground-ball rate has fallen by more than 10 percentage points.

That versatility may be just as valuable as any individual tool. McCarthy can change a game with his speed and now appears capable of providing more power than he has in the past. If he can sustain that production, the Rockies may have found a valuable, team-controlled bargain through 2028.