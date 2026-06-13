Cole Carrigg's Mindset Could Be the Key to Sticking in the Majors

The Colorado Rockies added a firecracker to their starting lineup this past series against the Chicago Cubs at home, adding outfielder Cole Carrigg into the mix. The Rockies' No. 6 overall prospect made a big impression in his first series in Major League Baseball, helping Colorado to a series win.

Not only did his career start hot with his first MLB hit being a triple, but two games later, Carrigg sent his first MLB home run out to right-center field. The energy was visibly oozing off Carrigg, yet that's just a testament to how he plays the game, he told MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

“I wouldn't say I'm necessarily too conscious about it,” Carrigg said. “It's just how I've always played the game, just competing at the highest level and trying to help the team any way I can.”

The Positive Mindset of Carrigg

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg (16) swings the bat. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former second-round pick by the Rockies in the 2023 MLB Draft has flown his way through the minor leagues, finding his opportunity in 2026 due to injuries in Colorado's outfield. Mickey Moniak, Brenton Doyle, and Tyler Freeman are all on the injured list at the moment, resulting in Carrigg's call-up.

It's completely normal for young players like Carrigg to know they might just be called up to play placeholder until someone returns, but with how the rookie thinks about it, the Rockies might have no other option than to keep him on the roster until he proves he needs to be sent back down.

“You just have to stay where your feet are. If I do that, I’ll put myself in a good position to play here for a long time," Carrigg said via Thomas Harding's article.

Carrigg also told Harding that his call-up was beyond his control, especially when players hit the injured list. Now that the opportunity has been handed to him, Carrigg doesn't want to hand it back so quickly.

Cole Carrigg sends his first Major League homer out! 💪 pic.twitter.com/q14UlGOXtV — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2026

With a batting average of .273 over 11 at-bats in three games, he has made a solid start to his MLB career. His performance includes one home run, one triple, and one single, along with one RBI, one walk, and three strikeouts. Carrigg might not be going anywhere.

Manager Warren Schaeffer said that Carrigg has the fire, and the Rockies want to see more of the fire. If Carrigg continues to get compliments from his manager like that and maintains his optimistic mindset, not worrying about what his future holds when players return from injury, he could be a special player for Colorado.