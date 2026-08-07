Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado Earns Well-Deserved MLB Award

When the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, the general hope was that the multi-time platinum glove winner would help solidify an underperforming infield defense and add to Arizona's run-prevention efforts.

But the Diamondbacks have gotten more than just quality defense out of Arenado.

On Friday, the Major League Baseball Player's Alumni Association announced their latest slate of winners for the 2026 Heart and Hustle Award: an honor that recognizes players who, according to MLB.com, "exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game."

One player from all 30 clubs across MLB takes home the award — which is the only such award that is voted on by former major league players — each year. Arenado was the Diamondbacks' representative for the 2026 group of winners.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado wins Heart and Hustle Award

Aug 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado reacts in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado is not the only familiar face to win this award this year. For the Rockies, former Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy was named.

Arizona's 2025 winner was shortstop Geraldo Perdomo; 2024's representative was first baseman Christian Walker; and 2023's was future NL Rookie of the Year winner and star outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Arenado himself, however, is having a bit of a resurgent season after some rough campaigns during his final years in St. Louis. Arenado is hitting to the tune of a .241/.322/.424 slash line with 16 homers, good for a .746 OPS. He also notched his 2,000th base hit at Chase Field this year, in what was a bit of a heartwarming, full-circle career moment.

It's not quite the star-level production Arenado has posted in his prime years, but he's been a productive middle-order veteran bat for Arizona this year. He's tied with Carroll for second in D-backs home runs and tied with Carroll for third in RBI (53). Arenado's OPS is second among qualified hitters in Arizona's lineup.

His defense might not be the same as it once was, either, but Arenado has consistently made the tough plays look easy, as he's done for his entire career. He's been worth +3 Fielding Run Value and +3 Outs Above Average.

On top of it all, he's a quality veteran presence on a roster with plenty of younger, growing players.

Arenado might not be the most vocal leader in the clubhouse, but there's something to be said for what a player of his vaunted reputation and career accolades can bring to a team that needed a spark heading into the 2026 season. And that spark has been recognized in the form of a respected MLB award.