Rockies' Jake McCarthy Would Be Perfect Trade Fit for Atlanta Braves

Jake McCarthy is one of the many Rockies players that couuld be shopped at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline. McCarthy is part of a list of players that include Mickey Moniak, Tomoyuki Sugano, Michael Lorenzen, and Antonio Senzatela among others.

McCarthy would fit on a bunch of contending teams in the National League and the American League as he is a very versatile outfielder. But Atlanta is a team that could come calling about McCarthy.

The veteran is currently slashing .293/.334/.491 which is good for an OPS of .825 which is pretty good for being moved all around the lineup this year for the Rockies. And the Braves have had various injuries to guys like Ronald Acuna Jr, Mike Yastrzemski, and others in their outfield rotation.

And if Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous comes calling and offers a decent package for McCarthy, the Rockies should definitely consider it. McCarthy is under team control for a few more years with Colorado so it is not urgent that he is moved.

As a matter of fact, manager Warren Schaeffer likely would love to keep McCarthy in Colorado and continue to move him up and down the starting lineup. But if Atlanta comes calling and gives an offer that they absolutely cannot refuse, Colorado should take it.

A McCarthy Trade Only Makes Sense if ...

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rockies want to play hardball for some of their players that are under team control for a few years now but are garnering trade interest, they can choose that route. The Rockies do not need to be giving their players away for free even if it is a sellers market here soon.

The Rockies need to be waiting for the right offer for guys like McCarthy and Moniak among others as outfielders are a scarcity come trade deadlines. The Rockies can choose to deal McCarthy but if they do deal him and send him to Atlanta, they need to be getting guys that are MLB ready or close to it.

Atlanta has a few of those guys in guys like Eric Hartman, Tate Southisene, Alex Lodise and others. But the Braves are also not going to trade top prospects for guys that are not going to exactly move the needle much towards a championship.

McCarthy is not going to make the Braves a World Series contender. But McCarthy would be good enough to help them in October to win a series or two. The Rockies just need to be firm on a price tag and stick to it.