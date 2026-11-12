Rockies Leave Door Open for Kyle Freeland Reunion in Free Agency

Kyle Freeland has been around the Colorado Rockies long enough to remember when the franchise had something worth celebrating in October.

He’s also been around long enough for the Rockies to face a question no sentimental fan particularly enjoys: At what point does honoring a franchise favorite become an excuse for refusing to move on?

According to Kevin Henry of the Denver Gazette, Colorado president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said Tuesday that the club hasn’t ruled out bringing back Freeland, who reached free agency following the 2026 season.

“He’s done a lot for this organization,” DePodesta said, explaining that the Rockies weren’t ready to close the door on a reunion.

That’s fair. Freeland has earned the conversation. Whether he’s earned another guaranteed place in the rotation is a different matter.

A Great Memory Is Not a Scouting Report

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2018, Freeland went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA and finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting. He then delivered 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs in the wild-card game, helping Colorado win a postseason contest that still feels like an artifact from another civilization.

Those are memories worth keeping. His recent statistics are, well, less romantic.

Freeland finished 2026 with a 4-12 record and a 6.65 ERA over 135 1/3 innings. His ERA was 4.98 in 2025. An injury interrupted his final season under contract, but the decline is not something the Rockies can explain away with one trip to the injured list.

And yet the case for bringing him back isn’t entirely ridiculous. Freeland is a Denver native who understands the difficulties of pitching at Coors Field. Manager Warren Schaeffer has praised his leadership, and Freeland told MLB.com in September that it would be nice to spend his entire career in Colorado.

That kind of attachment is rare in professional sports. It just shouldn’t count as a quality start.

Colorado Needs a Future, Not a Reunion Tour

Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes inherited a franchise in need of something more substantial than another nostalgia act. Younger pitchers require meaningful innings, even if watching them develop occasionally becomes uncomfortable.

Freeland could still serve a purpose on a modest contract, competing for a spot and helping younger teammates adjust to life in Denver. The important words are competing for a spot. No amount of clubhouse credibility should make the fifth day of the rotation his by default.

The Rockies have every reason to celebrate what Freeland meant to their last genuinely competitive team. He doesn’t need to disappear from the organization for the franchise to begin a new chapter.

But there’s a difference between keeping a veteran around to help build the future and asking him to stand in for one. Colorado owes Freeland respect, not an automatic place on the mound every fifth day.