The Rockies Could Find A Valuable Pitcher Option on a Budget

The losing has to stop at some point for the Colorado Rockies. It's been four consecutive 100-loss seasons.

With a couple of pitchers on the market, it is best for the Rockies to pull off a low-cost, low-risk addition to their starting pitching. The team needs more depth on the pitching side. Who can they acquire this offseason?

Invest in Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buehler may be a couple of seasons removed from elite status. When he was healthy and with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler was a ferocious pitcher. There's a reason why the 32-year-old finished twice in the top 10 of the Cy Young voting.

Yes, he lost a lot of his explosiveness, but he still has plenty left in the tank. With the San Diego Padres, he posted a 9-6 record with 131 strikeouts in 32 starts. That's the most strikeouts he has thrown since the 2021 season, when he recorded 212 strikeouts. He can still impact the game in different ways.

Colorado needs more arms in the rotation. Buehler won't be a steep price at this stage of his career. The Rockies can use an experienced but still effective pitcher like him to help them win games. In his nine-year career, he spent seven with the Dodgers; after that, he made stops with the Red Sox, Phillies, and Padres. 2019 and 2021 were his best years statistically. Buehler went 14-4 in 2019 and then 16-4 in 2021.

Through trials and tribulations, Buehler has shown toughness and resilience. It's not easy to overcome two Tommy John surgeries, right elbow injuries, and hip inflammation. It's proof that Buehler loves the game too much. He loves being on the mound. Competition is a big part of who he is. The Rockies have faced him too many times because they're in the same division.

It would be fulfilling to have Buehler on the team as a leader and reliable pitcher. It would be easy to write him off because of his injury history. But there's something about him that makes us not want to write him off yet. What will the front office do? There aren't too many great options out there. They can't settle for great in every missing piece. They can't overthink. Make the move and hope that the player performs on the field.

The front office can do their part, but can't predict how the pitcher will respond. It's not a big risk to invest in Buehler. A move to bring him to Coors Field might be more of an asset than a liability if he can stay durable for a full season.