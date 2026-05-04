Rockies Lineup: Moniak’s Monster Start Is Carrying a Roster Still Finding Its Way

Studying the Colorado Rockies’ lineups, and a clear picture starts to emerge. This team has a standout offensive core, a manager who is trying to build platoon decisions around it, and one player who has become one of the best stories of the National League.

The Rockies Core Four

Looking at the lineup cards for the past week and four names appear in every game: Hunter Goodman, TJ Rumfield, Willi Castro and Ezequiel Tovar. This is the core backbone of the Colorado offense.

Goodman is slashing .240/.313/.521 with a .834 OPS. He leads the team in runs and is second in home runs. His 2026 season is just building on last year’s campaign, where he led the Rockies with 31 homers and 91 RBI.

Rumfield at first base has been a pleasant surprise. The position seemed to be wide open and was certainly one of the biggest unknowns heading into spring training. Rumfield has provided steady production at a needed position.

Castro at second and Tovar at short gives Colorado a solid middle infield and Warren Schaeffer takes advantage of it every day.

Moniak Is an All-Star Conversation

Mickey Moniak | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Then there is Mickey Moniak. Really the conversation should start here. Through 27 games, Moniak is batting .327 with 11 home runs, a 1.098 OPS and a .724 slugging percentage. He is tied for fifth in all of baseball in home runs. Say no more.

The man has already entered historic company. His four multi-homer games in the first 35 games is astounding. Only Harmon Killebrew in 1959 had more to this point in the season (per MLB records).

Almost as impressive is that Moniak shows up in multiple places on the lineup cards. Left field, right field, center field - depending on the day.

His importance to the team is noted. When he plays, the Rockies are 8-11. They are just 2-5 when he isn’t in the lineup. He is a central piece to this rebuilding organization.

The Platoon Pieces Schaeffer Uses

Colorado Rockies outfielder Troy Johnston and right fielder Tyler Freeman | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lineup cards also tell a story about how Schaeffer uses his depth. Troy Johnston and Tyler Freeman rotate through DH and corner outfield spots.

Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle seem to have settled into the outfield mix. Kyle Karros is the wildcard who still feels unsettled at third base. His bat has been inconsistent so far in the season and there is no doubt the Rockies are looking for a better fit here.

Lineup Against New York Mets

May the 4th be with you! pic.twitter.com/5Rc7B7wQAa — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 4, 2026

Colorado is choosing a star to send to the mound in the series opener against the New York Mets. Tomoyuki Sugano takes the mound with a 3-1 record and a 2.84 ERA.

The Rockies have a great chance to take this series but certainly to open it up on a Monday with some strong momentum.