Rockies Outfielder Part of All-Star Conversation After Red-Hot Start

Three outfielders in the National League have double-digit homers at this point in the season, but none have as many as Colorado Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak, who had a two-home run game in the team's loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Whenever a ballclub takes an loss, it typically hides a player's success regardless of how good.But it is hard to miss the season that Moniak is putting together for the Rockies, even if his team still sits well under .500.

It might seem way too early to be looking at potential All-Star selections, but here we are as Moniak looks poised to easily make his first NL All-Star roster as he is neck and neck with some of the best bats in the business.

Mickey Moniak destroys this baseball 439 feet 😤 pic.twitter.com/CsxcS4fxZh — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

11 Home Runs- 1st

21 RBI- tied for 7th

.327 Batting Average- 1st

.724 Slugging Percentage- 1st

1.098 OPS- 1st

These rankings look at the National League outfielders with a minimum of 25 games. Moniak has played in fewer games than both Washington's James Wood and St. Louis' Jordan Walker — the two with double-digit home runs.

It seems highly likely that at least one of the slots for the NL All-Star roster for the outfield is definitely going to highlight a new face as Moniak is after his first Major League league personal accolade, and if he keeps this pace up, it will be robbery if he does not get it.

Moniak's Professional Baseball Journey

Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak (22) hits a two run home run in the fourth inning at Coors Field | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Back in 2016 the Philadelphia Phillies picked up Moniak in the first round straight out of high school and it wasn't until the very end of 2020 that his debut came. But his struggles at the plate kept him from staying with the Phillies as he would spend must of 2023 and all of 2024 in Los Angeles with the Angels.

However, it shockingly wasn't until he joined the Rockies that he started to find his swing as he had the best year of his career in 2025 as he hit .270 in 135 games with an OPS of .824.

Now he is a full month into this season and is nearing a 1.100 OPS, which is not even comparable to his seasons prior, as his OPS had only been over .600 on a pair of occasions. Moniak has found a home with the Rockies.

This is going to be a breakout year for the 27-year-old, and it isn't even close. After hitting not one, but two bombs against the winningest team in baseball, Moniak is showing everyone that he is more than capable of slugging with the best of them.