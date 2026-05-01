Rockies Notes: Warren Schaeffer Praises Road Trip, Tyler Freeman Goes Deep

The Colorado Rockies lost to the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4, on Thursday afternoon, bringing their record on the season to 14-18.

Tyler Freeman gave the Rockies an early lead with a two-run homer off Reds starter Andrew Abbott in the top of the first inning, but Cincinnati responded quickly via a long ball of its own in the bottom of the second when Nathaniel Lowe took Michael Lorenzen deep to straightaway center field.

Colorado lost the lead for good when TJ Friedl blasted another homer, once again to center field, scoring both himself and Spencer Steer. The Reds led 3-2 and did not look back.

Despite a two-run top of the ninth that featured an RBI single by Mickey Moniak and a sacrifice fly by Jake McCarthy, the Rockies had already dug themselves a hole in the fifth and sixth when three Reds runs came across to score, making the late-inning rally meaningless. All in all, the Rockies wasted several scoring chances, which was enough to saddle them with a defeat.

Warren Schaeffer on Road Trip

Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The loss brought the Rockies’ record on their last road trip of April to 4-2. Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer was still impressed with what his team was able to accomplish while away from home, though.

“It would have been better if it was (5-1), for sure, but we’ll take it,” Schaeffer said after the game to outlets including the Denver Post (subscription required). “But it was a good road trip for us. Anytime you get a winning record, it’s a good thing. We look forward to going home and continuing tomorrow.”

The Rockies will begin a six-game homestand on Friday that will see them face off against two NL East foes: the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana will get the start for Colorado in Game 1, with Kyle Freeland starting the finale on Sunday. No starter has been announced for Saturday’s clash.

The Braves have already released their entire slate of pitchers for the weekend: right-hander Grant Holmes on Friday, left-hander Chris Sale on Saturday and right-hander Spencer Strider on Sunday.

Here’s all the latest Rockies news and stories:

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rockies’ Bid for Historic April Comes Up Short Against Reds

Rockies’ Most Under-the-Radar Signing is Turning Into Their Best Move

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The Rockies Lead MLB in One Category and It’s Not What You’d Expect

Rockies’ Ethan Holliday Just Did Something at the Plate Nobody Saw Coming

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Rockies Tweets of the Day

Just gonna leave this here… pic.twitter.com/bFpMl3PK72 — Rafa Nieves (@mlb_agent) April 30, 2026

Put on the coat, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/ddtB1fNItl — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 30, 2026

the coLorado #Rockies are 14-18



What went right: Tyler Freeman good at the plate. Senza still solid. Little rally in the 9th



What went wrong: Lorenzen was just meh. Leadoff walk and 💣 gave up the lead. Vodnik is still terrible. Hunter Goodman 0-4 3Ks 🤢



Gritty Wins 8… — Spencer Smith (@BDSpenc) April 30, 2026