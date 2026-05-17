Rockies Lineup Patterns Tell a Subtle Story About Future of Team

Although the Colorado Rockies are in last place in the NL West division, they have a lineup that can make some noise in the future.

The Rockies have won more games by this date than in the last season. It’s good progress whether the team is struggling or not. Colorado is slowly moving the needle in the right direction.

Pitching is a bigger flaw than their lineup. The lineup, especially from the No. 2 spot through the No. 5 spot, is delivering the goods. Can we imagine what it will be like when everyone comes back healthy, with the addition of Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon, from the minor leagues one day?

Rockies Current Lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Brenton Doyle | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

1) Edouard Julien, Second Baseman

2) Mickey Moniak, Left Fielder

3) Hunter Goodman, DH

4) TJ Rumfield, First Baseman

5) Troy Johnston, Right Fielder

6) Willi Castro, Shortstop

7) Jake McCarthy, Center Fielder

8) Kyle Karros, Third Baseman

9) Brett Sullivan, Catcher

Mickey Moniak

The spirit of another Mickey (Mickey Mantle) must’ve entered the soul of Moniak because he’s been an MVP-caliber hitter for the Rockies this season. His production caught everyone by surprise. Moniak is hitting .307 with a 1.020 OPS to go with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs. He has answered the bell for the Rockies, and he’s on pace to have career highs in all categories.

T.J. Rumfield

The rookie doesn’t look like a rookie so far. Rumfield has six home runs in his first season. April was a hit-or-miss caliber month for him, but he’s heating up at the right time. This month, he had three games in which he collected three hits (against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Pittsburgh Pirates). It’s safe to say that Rumfield is the man for the first base job, and the trade is paying off for the Rockies.

Troy Johnston

Entering the new season, if someone said that Johnston would lead the team in batting average, most people would lose the bet. Johnston leads the Rockies with a .316 batting average. Although he only had 2 home runs, he’s a key integral part of why this lineup is clicking.

Kyle Karros

Many people are looking at him and shaking their heads. Karros is struggling indeed, but we are only in May. We will never know if he starts to get going once the summer hits. Karros has publicly said he wants to be mentioned among the best third basemen for the Rockies. Those comments haven’t been forgotten. He can still prove his worth. Patience and resilience will be a factor. Karros is very important to this team's plans.