Kyle Karros Keeps Hitting Homers for Rockies Against Dad’s Former Team

Kyle Karros has followed in his famous father’s footsteps in a couple of ways.

Like his father, Eric Karros, he played his college baseball at UCLA. Like his father, he was drafted by a Major League team. Like his father, he reached the Majors.

The similarities end there, in part because Kyle keeps sticking it to his father’s old team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Sunday, Kyle Karros hit the second home run of his MLB career. It was in the fifth inning, and it cut the Dodgers’ lead to 3-2, a game the Rockies won, 9-6. Colorado handed the two-time defending world champions back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

But that’s not all. Both of his career home runs have come against his dad’s old team at Coors Field.

Kyle Karros’ Short Home Run History

Karros hit his first career home run on Aug. 19 of last year against the Dodgers at Coors Field. The home run didn’t do much to help the Rockies win the game, as they lost, 11-4.

His bat hasn’t been great so far this season, as he’s slashing .211/.352/.281 with one home run and three RBI. But he’s drawn nearly as many walks (13) as strikeouts (15) and has a quality glove at third base. The Rockies are giving him plenty of rope to prove that he can be the everyday third baseman for the long term.

His father, Eric Karros, played 12 of his 14 seasons with the Dodgers (1991-2002), so he saw the Rockies plenty during his career. He was 1992 National League rookie of the year and was a NL Silver Slugger in 1995. He never made an All-Star team, but he was consistently productive, with a career slash of 268/.325/.454 with 284 home runs and 1,027 RBI.

Since retirement he’s been working in television, and these days is back to broadcast duties for Dodgers telecasts, which means he gets to see Kyle play from time to time, both on TV and in person.

The Rockies and the Dodgers meet one last time in this four-game series on Monday in Denver. Then, Colorado stays home to host the San Diego Padres for three games before closing out April with a road trip. On Friday, the Rockies head to New York to face the Mets for three games. Then, the following Tuesday, they’re in Cincinnati for three games to face the Reds.

Colorado opens May at home with three-game series against Atlanta and the New York Mets.