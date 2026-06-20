Rockies Must Channel Their One Good Game against Pirates Ace Paul Skenes

When the Colorado Rockies visited the Pittsburgh Pirates in May, starting pitcher Paul Skenes wasn’t a pleasant host.

That game, played on May 12, saw him dominate the Rockies. He claimed a victory as he threw eight innings, giving up two hits, no runs and no walks while he struck out 10 Colorado batters. That dropped his ERA at the time to 1.98. It was as dominant a start as one is likely to see this season.

Skenes struck out the side in each of the first two innings. When he stopped striking out the side, he retired the first 14 batters he faced. Then he hit Troy Johnston with a pitch, and the Rockies had a baserunner — until he was caught stealing at second.

The hits finally came in the final two innings. Mickey Moniak singled and Johnston doubled.

But Saturday’s matchup with Skenes is at Coors Field. That could be good news for the Rockies.

Paul Skenes at Coors Field

General view of a sunset during the game at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Skenes’ only career start at Coors Field was on Aug. 2 of last year. That’s not much of a data set. But that game ended in a no-decision as he gave up five hits and four earned runs in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two. He got a taste of what makes it so hard to pitch in Coors Field.

Yes, Skenes did strike out the side. But it wasn’t to start the game, and it didn’t happen until the second inning. But once he got through the order once he got into trouble in the fourth inning.

Jordan Beck singled for Colorado with one out, followed by a Warming Bernabel double. Somehow, Skenes and the Pirates escaped on a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.

In the sixth inning, Skenes gave up most of the damage. Moniak singled, Ezequiel Tovar walked and Beck hit his 13th home run of the season to cut the Pirates’ lead at the time to 4-3. After he gave up another double to Bernabel, the Pirates pulled him.

So, what’s the takeaway for Colorado entering Saturday’s game. Well, the Rockies don’t exactly have Skenes’ number. But, based on last year, getting him deeper into the game and combining it with the hitter’s paradise that is Coors Field seems to effect even baseball’s best pitchers.

Or at least that’s what the Rockies are hoping. Skenes is hungry. He hasn’t won a game since May 12. Yep, that win over Colorado was his most recent win this season.