Rockies New Right-Handed Pitcher Could Get Second Chance in Doubleheader

The Colorado Rockies are getting ready to play a doubleheader game today against the New York Mets.

The team also announced that they added 27-year-old pitcher Blas Castaño to their 27-man roster, which is standard for a doubleheader.

The Rockies announced today that RHP Blas Castaño (#63) has been added to the active roster as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) April 26, 2026

The Long Journey of Castaño

Colorado Rockies hat | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Whether a player is good or not, one thing we have to respect is the determination to make the big leagues. Castaño may not have the best resume of a baseball pitcher, but he had to work his way to the big leagues.

He’s still considered a rookie at this stage of his career. After eight years in the minors, Castaño made his big league debut with the Seattle Mariners last season. Castaño played only one game and allowed four hits and three runs, including a home run. After this performance, he got sent back to the minors. His career record as a pitcher in the minors is 35-42 with a 4.43 ERA in 148 games, and he started in 107 of them.

The New York Yankees signed Castaño as a teenager. His professional career began in the 2018 Dominican Summer League at the age of 19. It’s been a long road for Castaño. Will the Rockies use him sometime today or anytime soon?

Playing just one big league game is not enough to prove himself. Colorado should throw him into the fire and see if he can handle tough matchups or tough situations with men on base. Every young player deserves the benefit of the doubt after a lousy performance. Castaño might need to be a little more vocal about getting in the game or seek some guidance from the veteran players.

Connecting with other players who have been in the trenches can be very helpful for a young pitcher.

Antonio Senzatala is a pitcher who knows what it feels like to have a tough outing. After so many trials and tribulations, Senzatala has found success out of the bullpen this season. He’s one of the key reasons why the Rockies are hanging in tight in late innings. Castaño should definitely see him as a source of inspiration to keep going, no matter how bad the storm may be.

We don’t know what the future holds for Castaño. Not everyone can stay in the big leagues. It’s understandable, and it’s business at the end of the day. For those close to Castaño, I hope he gets a second chance at a solid tenure with the Rockies this season.