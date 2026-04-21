Rockies Now Have 3 Top 100 Prospects After Roldy Brito Rise

The Colorado Rockies look different. Not just at the Major League level, but across the board. The front office, coaching, farm system, pitching squad, statistics — everything is taking a new shape.

For the first time in a while, there are bright spots across the team in almost every aspect. There is some real depth starting to develop in the farm system, and the future has a chance of looking brighter.

With Ethan Holliday ranked at No. 19 and Charlie Condon at No. 62, the Rockies already had two names drawing warranted attention.

Now they have a third.

Roldy Brito has climbed into the Top 100, just barely, but he is there. Colorado now has a trio of prospects all in different stages, but getting ready to be forces at the Major League level.

This has the possibility of spelling out momentum for the team.

Rockies System Starting to Take Shape

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado is doing things it hasn’t done in recent years. There are positive changes and developments to talk about, where recently there hasn’t been much. Having a three-person presence on the Top 100 list is momentum.

Holliday represents a high-end prospect with a lot of franchise-level upside. Condon is almost forcing his way onto the MLB field as an impact bat and a player who could change the landscape of the team sooner rather than later.

Brito adds something different. He’s not the biggest, most recognizable name, nor is he the closest to the MLB field. Don’t misunderstand, though, he is important.

Brito is proof that the system is starting to fill out and become more relevant in the conversations.

Brito Is Backing It Up

The small amount of hype surrounding Roldy Brito is warranted, and the 19-year-old prospect is backing it up. He’s not just holding his own; he is producing.

Through 15 games at Single-A Fresno, Brito is slashing .303/.355/.470 with an .825 OPS across 76 plate appearances. He’s recorded 20 hits in 66 at-bats, four doubles, two triples, and a home run, while also driving in 16 runs.

At his young age and experience, this is impressive. Brito deserves the Top 100 ranking as he also carries balance with him to the plate. He’s drawn six walks while striking out 16 times. He’s developing power as shown by his extra base hits, and he has the ability to put the ball in play.

Long story short, he’s performing.

The Future for the Rockies

Colorado isn’t just adding a name to a list. This should be signaling positives for the future. Stability along with sustainability.

One star prospect won’t turn a team around. Multiple waves of players arriving at different times, each with different skills, change the story.

This trio of prospects has the potential to change the story for the Colorado team. They represent a pipeline of potential success for the organization.

There’s still a long way to go.

Top 100 rankings don’t guarantee Major League success, but it does signal something important. Progress.