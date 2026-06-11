Rockies' Offense Ranks Ahead of Several Winning Teams. So Why Are They Losing?

While the Colorado Rockies’ record looks pretty discouraging, don’t judge this book by its cover. The offense, well, it’s not as bad as you think.

The Rockies are just 25-42, and yes, they are sitting last in the NL West, an astounding 18 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. By every single measure there, everything about this team looks broken, but wait, just a minute.

Taking a bird’s eye view of the MLB team batting rankings and something very interesting starts to emerge. Colorado as a team is hitting .247. That is 24th in MLB rankings. They have amassed 560 hits, 123 doubles and a .711 OPS through 67 games.

Domination? I think not. Respectable? I think so. For context, let’s do some comparisons. The Texas Rangers are hitting .236, and the Cleveland Guardians come in at .230. The Kansas City Royals? Just .238. Every one of those teams has a better record than the Rockies. Interestingly, the Rangers and the Guardians are sitting second in their divisions.

The Rockies’ offense doesn’t seem to be the reason this team is losing. That weight is strictly on the shoulders of the pitching staff.

A Contact-First Identity

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Colorado has proven that their method currently relies on contact. Raw home run production has not been the centerpiece. In fact, the Rockies rank 24th in MLB with just 63 home runs this season. That is a weakness that will have to be addressed in the future.

But, take a look further into the stats, and you will find they have 560 hits and 123 doubles. The team puts the ball in play, finds gaps, and somehow manufactures runs the hard way.

For a team that is clearly in a rebuild (or at least we hope that’s what this stretch is), the offense is showing some encouraging foundation numbers.

Having a roster full of players who can just hit for average and drive balls into the gaps is much easier to build on than one that has a superstar or two and no one else can help.

What about speed? Colorado has it. They have stolen 53 bases in 2026, and now that they have added Cole Carrigg to the roster, that number should continue to grow.

Carrigg got his call-up and debuted on Tuesday evening. In the limelight, Carrigg hit a triple for his first hit of his MLB career. In Triple-A, the prospect stole 30 bases in 57 games just this year.

Goodman Brings the Power

Hunter Goodman | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Who can talk about the Colorado Rockies without bringing up Hunter Goodman? He is emerging as one of the most productive catchers in baseball.

He has hit 19 home runs and carries a .847 OPS through 61 games, thus far. He is a legitimate power threat that those stats don’t necessarily reflect, although he certainly helps them.

With Goodman hitting cleanup and Carrigg now in the order, the Rockies suddenly have a more interesting offense. Talk about some more youth adding to the team, and one must say, Ezequiel Tovar, Edouard Julien, and TJ Rumfield.

What This Means for Rebuilding

The Rockies aren’t going to contend in 2026. No one thought so. The pitching staff has to get better. They are currently sitting at 29th in MLB with their 5.56 ERA. That’s the hole (or one of them).

A team showing a .247 average who is touting contact hitters, an elite offensive catcher, a speedy outfielder who tripled in his first MLB game, and a popping shortstop, now that’s the makings of an offensive core for the future.

The pitching has to catch up, but the Colorado Rockies’ offense is better than you think.