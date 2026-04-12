Rockies’ Mickey Moniak Mesmerizing Weekend Series Performance

Mickey Moniak has been on a tear lately for the Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old center fielder is tied for second in MLB with home runs. He currently has five home runs this season.

It’s a two-homer night for #Rockies Mickey Moniak, who moves into a tie for 2nd-most in MLB with five home runs.



Moniak has two multi-homer performances this year (also: 4/5) and two in his last four games at Petco Park (also: 9/14/25). pic.twitter.com/uH0dPO2XhS — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 12, 2026

Moniak Dominance at Petco Park

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak | David Frerker-Imagn Images

If someone had said that Moniak would hit five home runs and bat .300 to start the month of April, most wouldn’t believe it. People would expect that from Hunter Goodman or maybe Ezequiel Tovar, but it’s Moniak who is grabbing the shine.

When a player is locked in and sees the ball well, he can do some damage. Colorado has experienced some tough losses during the four-game series on the road against the San Diego Padres. It’s hard to witness this if you’re a Rockies fan or anyone who is sitting in the dugout.

However, Moniak's performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. It may get overshadowed by the Padres' late heroics, but his hitting should be praised, whether the team is winning or not, because he had a lot to endure to be in this position.

California is Moniak’s hometown. This weekend series is a big deal to him. It’s more like a homecoming series for him. If his family and friends were in attendance, especially last night, then he made them proud. The California kid finished the night going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Moniak was the MVP of yesterday's game even though they lost 9-5.

The first home run came in the first inning, and the second in the third. It’s hard enough to hit one home run in a game, but to hit two is even more impressive.

We need to see this kind of energy from Moniak—a player who is batting with so much moxy and confidence. When you look at the Rockies' lineup, there’s so much talent, but they have to produce. Surprisingly, the Rockies' pitching hasn’t been too bad, but the team as a whole needs to find a way to finish these close games.

It’s not the first time that Moniak has dominated at Petco Park. He did it last year in September. It was the same situation with another four-game series, which took place from September 11 through 14. During that four-game series, Moniak went 7-for-14 with five RBIs and three stolen bases.

Moniak and the Rockies are seeking to avoid a sweep as they wrap up the weekend series against the Padres at 4:10 pm on Sunday.