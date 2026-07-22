Rockies Outlast Nationals Behind Hunter Goodman’s Late Blast

The Colorado Rockies needed their offense to carry them Tuesday night, and Hunter Goodman delivered the final response.

Goodman hit a go-ahead solo home run with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting Colorado to an 8-7 victory over the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. The win evened the three-game series and gave the Rockies an opportunity to earn their second series victory since the All-Star break.

Washington took control before Colorado came to the plate. CJ Abrams followed a two-out single with a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Rockies answered with four runs in the second.

Mickey Moniak started the rally with an RBI single before Troy Johnston tied the game on a sacrifice fly. Jake McCarthy then delivered a run-scoring double, and Cole Carrigg completed the inning with an RBI single.

The lead did not last very long. Abrams hit his second two-run home run in the third, tying the score at four. Colorado moved back ahead on a Kyle Karros groundout, but James Wood’s two-run double in the fourth ended Michael Lorenzen’s night and gave Washington the lead once again.

Lorenzen allowed six runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings, raising his ERA to a woeful 6.53. The right-hander has struggled to provide length or consistency, placing more responsibility on a bullpen that had to cover the final 5.1 innings.

Goodman Continues Historic Power Surge

Hunter Goodman scores after his two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Rumfield tied the game with an RBI single in the fifth before Moniak gave Colorado a 7-6 lead with his 16th home run one inning later. Washington responded again on Jorbit Vivas’ seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Goodman finally broke the tug-of-war. He worked a full count against Clayton Beeter before driving a slider below the zone into left-center field for his 31st home run. Jordan Romano closed the door in the ninth inning to secure his seventh save.

The late swing continued an impressive stretch for Goodman, who hit three home runs against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. His 31 homers lead all Major League catchers and tie his career high from 2025.

McCarthy also extended his on-base streak to 16 games, while Carrigg finished with three hits. Abrams remained Washington’s hottest hitter, homering for the third consecutive game and increasing his total to 24.

Colorado improved to 41-62, while the Nationals fell back to .500 at 51-51. Gabriel Hughes will face Cade Cavalli in Wednesday’s series finale. Afterward, the Rockies travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers, while Washington returns home for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.