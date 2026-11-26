It is always hard to look at a ballclub that has multiple consecutive 100-loss seasons and think that it is on the verge of a breakthrough, but the Colorado Rockies really are. They boasted an elite all-around offense in 2026 and were just in need of some pitching to help them out.

Well, the Rockies' boss hinted that changes were coming this winter, and it appears Paul DePodesta meant what he said, which is highlighted by the two-year deal that the organization just inked with former first-round pick David Peterson.

Jeff Passan broke the news Wednesday afternoon that the Denver native will be joining the Rockies' pitching staff on a $32 million contract, which is well-earned as he will immediately bolster the starting rotation monumentally.

Left-hander David Peterson and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Peterson, 31, grew up in the Denver area and returns home to bolster a brand-new Rockies rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

It is a team game, but the Rockies' starting rotation posted a 7.00+ ERA after the trade deadline in 2026, so there was never a chance for Colorado to avoid crossing the 100-loss threshold. But with even mediocre pitching, they will have a real shot.

Make no mistake, Peterson has shown real signs of brilliance and performed masterfully with the Chicago Cubs once he was dealt at the deadline back in August, as he boasted a 3.70 ERA in 15 starts.

The one thing that will need a little work is his ability to control the zone, as he tends to walk guys a little too often. However, a painful reminder is that the Rockies had no options in their starting rotation last year, and he is a huge upgrade.

An Offense That Was Begging for Help

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) points after he hit a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies' position players did their part, and they are just getting started as they finished near the top of baseball in nearly all regards without rising star Cole Carrigg making an appearance until a couple of months into the season.

Hits- 4th

Doubles- 3rd

Triples- 2nd

RBI- 7th

.254 Batting Average- 4th

.322 On-Base Percentage- 7th

.417 Slugging Percentage- 4th/5th

.739 OPS- 5th

Now, the most important thing that the front office has to do is not entertain offers on Hunter Goodman, who needs to remain with Colorado, as he is a commanding presence and has fought for the right to build this team back up.

There is still a long way to go for the Rockies, but Rome wasn't built in a day. DePodesta is building brick by brick, and they are finally willing to spend to improve their biggest weakness, so it isn't too far-fetched to say Colorado could be a .500 team next time around.

Peterson is a huge step in the right direction, and it will be entertaining to watch him command the pitching staff and bring support to an elite group of position players.