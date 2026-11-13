Rockies Should Absolutely Not Trade Hunter Goodman This Winter

It is hard to look at an organization like the Colorado Rockies and think that good things are coming, as they just concluded their fourth consecutive 100-loss season, but don't get it twisted, they are headed in the right direction.

Ultimately, there is only one reason the team posted another 100+ in the loss column: it had nothing to do with their position players; it was the starting rotation, which posted a 7.00+ ERA post-trade deadline.

That being said, there is a lot of speculation growing around whether or not the Rockies should move one of the best bats in baseball, catcher Hunter Goodman, who is a 2x All-Star, a Silver Slugger, and was robbed of a Home Run Derby invite in 2026.

However, under no circumstances should the front office entertain offers on Goodman, because it is no longer just the Goodman-and-Mickey Moniak show offensively; they ultimately could boast one of the top offenses in baseball next season.

HUNTER GOODMAN THREE HOMER GAME



He has four homers in his last five at-bats https://t.co/EbJGegvONj pic.twitter.com/G1zn3yP4iy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 28, 2026

Moniak committed to a two-year extension this August because he believes in what the team is doing and wants to find success with the organization, not jump ship to somewhere else. He knows that with key young players, Colorado can climb the ranks of the National League.

The priorities for the Rockies' boss, Paul DePodesta, are to find better than the bottom of the barrel pitching, and while he could probably obtain that with a deal for Goodman, it would be wrong, because they will never have a hitter like him again.

What This Offense Looks Like With Goodman Next Season

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a home run in the ninth inning against the Mariners. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone in baseball knows how much slug Goodman has in his bat, which is highlighted by 41 home runs, making him one of six in either league to hit at least 40 in 2026. But it isn't like he is the only one contributing at the plate anymore.

The two names that immediately come to mind are the pair of rookies who were truly incredible from the jump, as both TJ Rumfield and Cole Carrigg were special.

Rumfield was rightfully in the running for NL Rookie of the Year as he batted .300 while posting an OPS over .840, complemented by 16 long balls and driving in 73 runs. Then, there is Carrigg, and had he made his debut before June, he would have been right up alongside Rumfield.

Despite playing in only 93 games, Carrigg stole 11 bases, hit 12 home runs, tallied up 53 RBI, and slashed .279/.341/.477. Boy, it will be fun to see what he does with a full season under his belt.

One also has to imagine that Charlie Condon will be set to make his debut when Opening Day comes around, as there is simply nothing else for him to gain in Triple-A after he hit 27 home runs and had nearly 100 RBI this season in Albuquerque

Dealing away Goodman would be something that the Rockies would regret for years to come, because there would always be the question of "what if?"

They need to see his success out, let him lead this young group, and sign some pitching to give the ballclub a chance, not trade away the most important piece.