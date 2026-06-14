Rockies Pitching Staff Turning into Daily Revolving Door of Transactions

After eight days, the Colorado Rockies could use one day off from a pitching transaction.

Since June 5, the Rockies have averaged more than a pitching transaction per day as they try to reshuffle the staff in the wake of injuries and the need for fresh arms in the bullpen.

The latest move was on Saturday before Colorado’s game with the Athletics. The Rockies selected the contract of Eiberson Castellano from Triple-A Albuquerque. The right-hander, who had never pitched in the Majors, was taking the place of right-hander Jeff Criswell, who was optioned back to Albuquerque.

Criswell lasted just four days. He was called up on Tuesday to take the place of right-hander Keegan Thompson, who was designated for assignment to make room for rookie outfielder Cole Carrigg, who made his MLB debut that game.

Baseball requires a scorecard to keep up with the game. The Rockies need one to keep up with their pitching moves.

The Rockies’ Revolving Pitching Door

It’s been a little bit of everything for Colorado since June 5, when the Rockies placed right-hander Tanner Gordon on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Zach Agnos to take his place.

Two days later, the Rockies optioned right-hander TJ Shook back to Albuquerque after they selected his contract on June 1 so he could make his season debut. Colorado also recalled left-hander Sammy Peralta from Albuquerque.

On Saturday, Colorado had to make more transactions after the Rockies moved right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer announced that the former first-round pick was expected to have UCL surgery on his right elbow, ending his season.

Colorado then selected the contract of left-hander Sean Sullivan so he could make his MLB debut as a starter against the Athletics. The Rockies also optioned Peralta back to Albuquerque. He was with Colorado for five days.

That’s how fast the door is revolving for the Rockies when it comes to their pitching staff. That doesn’t include two relievers, Victor Vodnik and Jimmy Herget. Both just started rehab assignments this week and the hope is that both will be able to return next week.

When they do, the door will spin again and it’s likely that pitchers that were just called up will head right back to Albuquerque.

More transactions are ahead for the Colorado Rockies as they try to stabilize their pitching staff after a myriad of injuries.