Rockies Plant Another Seed of Improvement in 2026 With Series Win Over Orioles

For the first time in a long time, there is some suspense for the Colorado Rockies in September. Going into the 2026 season under new leadership, headlined by new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, the goal was to take steps in the right direction after three straight 100-loss seasons.

One of those steps would be to not lose 100 games again. Two games into September and the Rockies are going to make things interesting in terms of 100 losses.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colorado took a huge step toward achieving the goal of not losing 100 games by putting together a three-run rally in the bottom of the 11th inning for a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The win moved the Rockies to 54-86 and won them the three-game series.

Colorado has an off day on Thursday before they open a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night at Coors Field. They will enter that series with momentum and will need to win nine of their remaining 22 games.

Rockies Pick Up Series Win Looking To Avoid Another 100-Loss Season

Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Brett Sullivan Credit: Ron Chenoy | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the 11th, the Rockies wasted little time in cutting the deficit to 5-4 on a TJ Rumfield RBI single. After Baltimore got two outs and Rumfield still on first, Adael Amador hit a deep fly ball to left-center that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.

Rumfield would have scored from first to tie the game, but was sent back to third base. Normally, that would have been deflating for the Rockies and they would have lost. Not in 2026.

Pinch-hitter Brett Sullivan followed with an at-bat where he fouled off several pitches before he dumped a single into left field to plate Rumfield and Amador for a wild 6-5 win.

"It's just a good one (to win),'' said manager Warren Schaeffer, per Rockies.com. "Especially before an off day. What a good series win for us against a really good team over there. It was a great day.''

It was a great day, but Colorado was a great play from Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser away from having an incredible series. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday in the series opener, Jake McCarthy hit what looked like a game-winning home run, only for Cowser to make an unbelievable catch to end the game. If that ball goes out, the Rockies have a series sweep.

The two losses for Baltimore put a serious dent in their American League wild-card hopes, but for Colorado, if they can find a way to win nine more games this season, then it'll go down as one of the bigger wins of the 2026 season.

Buckle up, it's going to be an interesting month of September in Denver.