Rockies Reveal Starting Lineup for Kyle Freeland’s Final Home Start of 2026

The Colorado Rockies are back in action after getting the day off after losing two of three against the Seattle Mariners. Now, the Rockies look to avoid their 100th loss of the season as they begin a new three-game series against NL West division rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado has had a rough month of September, which has seen the franchise win four times and go on an eight-game losing streak. For a franchise that last made the postseason nearly a decade ago, the Rockies' front office has to find a way to construct a better roster on the field.

One man who has seen the highs and lows of the franchise the most has been veteran starting pitcher Kyle Freeland. Freeland is set to take the mound Tuesday night at Coors Field in what could be his final home start as a Colorado Rockies player, as he's set to hit free agency at season's end.

Regardless of where Freeland's career goes after the 2026 season, he has two more starts to give the Colorado fans something to cheer about. Freeland enters the start with a 6.38 ERA, a 2-10 record, and a 1.47 WHIP, not exactly helping his case when he tests the free-agent pool.

Rockies Starting Lineup Reveal

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) after hitting a home run. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer will set his starting lineup, looking to get back into the win column against Arizona.

1. CF Jake McCarthy

2. 2B Connor Norby

3. 1B TJ Rumfield

4. C Hunter Goodman

5. SS Cole Carrigg

6. 3B Kyle Karros

7. DH Mickey Moniak

8. RF Troy Johnston

9. LF Zac Veen

The Rockies played close baseball against the Mariners, so it's not like there's one area that is falling behind the other. Unfortunately, this roster hasn't caught a break compared to other MLB franchises, and that's evident when looking at individual players' statistics.

Hunter Goodman slugged his 39th home run of the season in the series finale, while also holding a .245 batting average. Jake McCarthy has career numbers across the board, flirting with a .300 record entering Tuesday (.297).

The bottom of the order will need to come through against the Diamondbacks' pitching staff if the Rockies want to put up a fight. Mickey Moniak has cooled off significantly since his contract extension, having yet to hit above .200 between August and September.

Johnston has started seeing the ball better over the last seven days, holding a .303 batting average over that span. As for Veen, he'll need to impress down the stretch to earn a role for the 2027 squad.