Rockies' Hunter Goodman Has Six Games Left to Hit Remarkable Feat

The Colorado Rockies are going to finish last in the National League West division and miss the postseason again. But there is something to smile about for the Rockies and Rockies fans despite their season not going to plan.

Superstar catcher Hunter Goodman hit his 39th home run of the season on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners in a 2-1 loss. The silver lining is that Goodman has helped carry the Rockies offense all season long.

Goodman has six games left to hit one more home run and get to 40 home runs on the season. The fact that he has hit 39 by himself for a team that has been as bad as they have, is quite impressive.

Goodman is a guy that teams like the Rockies build around as they aim for contention after a long time of missing the playoffs. Manager Warren Schaeffer has been very lucky to have him in his lineup all year this year and should look forward to that in the future.

Goodman's Chase for Elite Status

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Goodman is able to accomplish the feat of hitting 40 home runs in a single season, he would join some elite players who have done the same this season. He would be up there with Matt Olson, Kyle Schwarber, Yordan Alvarez, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Junior Caminero.

Those names are the elite of the elite as all of them are likely to reach the 2026 playoffs. Goodman would have loved to have reached the postseason for the first time as a Rockie, but it takes a while to rebuild a team.

Goodman is the type of player where when he comes up to the plate, it can be expected that he hits a home run at any time. He has that kind of power and displays it in any plate appearance against any team.

The last six games of the Rockies' season is against the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both teams that are either on the bubble of the 2026 playoffs or are almost a near lock to make the playoffs.

It does not matter where Goodman bats in the order. Have it be behind Jake McCarthy or behind Cole Carigg or whomever, he is a threat whenever he comes up to bat. If Goodman can hit one home run in the final six games, it would be quite the accomplishment going into next year.