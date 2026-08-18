Rockies Roll Out Different-Looking Lineup Against Dodgers Behind Ryan Feltner

Opening a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at Coors Field, the Colorado Rockies were looking to inch closer to avoiding losing 100 games. However, the two-time World Series champs had different ideas as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three at-bats on their way to an 11-5 win.

Colorado sent one of their top pitchers this season, Tomoyuki Sugano, to the mound in search of his 13th win of the season, but he allowed six runs on seven hits over five innings to fall to 12-6 on the season. On Tuesday night, the Rockies will look to even the series against the National League West Division leaders with a different-looking lineup.

Rockies Game 2 Lineup vs. Dodgers

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy Credit: Darren Yamashita | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Jake McCarthy CF Cole Carrigg 3B Willi Castro 1B TJ Rumfield 2B Connor Norby LF Mickey Moniak RF Jordan Beck C Braxton Fulford SS Ezequiel Tovar

Manager Warren Schaeffer is changing the lineup around a bit from what he had on Monday night.

Braxton Fulford was called up and will start behind the plate after it was announced on Tuesday that Hunter Goodman is landing on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 15.

He injured his left shoulder last week in a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and didn't play in the weekend series against the San Francisco Giants. Goodman was scratched from Monday night's lineup.

As for the rest of the lineup, Jake McCarthy is still leading off, but as the DH. TJ Rumfield is moving up to the cleanup spot and Jordan Beck is being dropped from the second spot on Monday night to the seventh spot on Tuesday.

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner Credit: Matt Kartozian | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodgers: Eric Lauer (7-6, 4.76 ERA) vs. Rockies: Ryan Feltner (5-6, 5.59 ERA)

Right-hander Ryan Feltner has been better in three August starts compared to his July starts. He has wins over the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks, while losing a decision to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 16.1 innings, he has a 4.96 ERA this month. He made a start back in April at home against the Dodgers, where he worked 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and didn't pick up a decision.

Los Angeles counters with left-hander Eric Lauer, who will be making his second start of the season against the Rockies. He worked six innings on July 6, allowing three runs on six hits, and did not receive a decision. He has split his two August starts to date, beating the Royals and losing to the Chicago Cubs.