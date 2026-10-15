Rockies Slugger TJ Rumfield Adds to Elite Rookie Season as Gold Glove Finalist

When a player steps into the Major Leagues for the first time in their life, there is never necessarily a high expectation of performance, as it is an entirely different experience from Triple-A in many aspects. But whatever the aspirations were for the Colorado Rockies rookie TJ Rumfield, he exceeded them.

Rumfield led the Rockies' offense as a versatile weapon at the plate, and he put himself on the map as one of seven players in either the National or American leagues to finish the year with a .300 batting average while also leading the NL in on-base percentage (.390).

So, with that alone, it is somewhat hard to fathom that he hasn't necessarily been in serious consideration for the NL Rookie of the Year honor, as the stats speak for themselves, and after the Gold Glove finalists were announced Wednesday, it is even more preposterous.

Three NL first basemen were named, and Rumfield joins Matt Olson, who is seeking his fourth Gold Glove, alongside Ty France, who won his first in 2025 with the Toronto Blue Jays. It is safe to say that Rumfield is named alongside some elite defensive company.

The 26-year-old found himself with +6 defensive runs saved and was one of five players to have at least 1,000 putouts. Now, it seems likely that this one is going to be a race between France and Olson, as the two have pushed themselves into another category.

However, once again, the fact that Rumfield's name is being brought up adjacent to superior defenders like France and Olson further emphasises the absurdity that he is being overlooked as the NL Rookie of the Year.

Rumfield’s Offensive Rankings Amongst All NL Rookies

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits an RBI single against the Nationals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It puts a bitter taste in someone's mouth to imagine that individual performances aren't being recognized simply because of the team that a player is on, but far too often members of the Rockies are not being acknowledged. That was lowlighted by Hunter Goodman being snubbed for a Home Run Derby invite, and then again as a Hank Aaron Award finalist.

Unfortunately, it is quite hard not to imagine the same thing might be happening to Rumfield because, again, his stats have spoken for themselves all year long. It is hard to argue that any rookie is more well-rounded than him.

.300 Batting Average- 1st

.390 On-Base Percentage- 1st

.453 Slugging Percentage- 5th

.843 OPS- 2nd

RBI- 2nd

Drawn Walks- 1st

Home Runs- 6th

Doubles- 1st

Hits- 2nd

So, Rumfield doesn't have as much slug in his bat as others, but since when are home runs the definition of a player's success? It doesn't, and what he lacks in pop, he obviously makes up for with his glove.

Being named a finalist for a Gold Glove is a big deal, and Colorado's entire organization has to be more than stoked with their solidified first baseman, whether he wins the flashy awards or not.