Rockies Pleasantly Surprised As Rookie Continues To Lead Offensive Production

People are going to look down on the Colorado Rockies this season and all they had accomplished simply because they are nowhere near a winning ballclub. But to think of how monumental a turnaround this ballclub has had in one offseason is baffling.

In 2025, by the time (152 games) the Rockies had already amassed 111 losses, they had only logged 41 wins. In 2026, when the team hit 96 loses, they had won 56. Now, it is a team game, so clearly that success doesn't come down to just one player. But it is hard to discredit a rookie that Colorado traded for who is plastered all over the team's offensive leaderboards.

TJ Rumfield was wasting away in the New York Yankees' pipeline with a position logjam, as the powerhouse just didn't have a need for him. However, the Rockies sure had first base open, and that is why Angel Chivilli was dealt to the Bronx.

That said, there was still plenty of speculation as to whether Rumfield or Charlie Condon should be named the Opening Day starter. But as Rumfield was the only one with any Triple-A experience, he was named their guy and set to make his major league debut.

Rumfield’s Rankings Amongst His Fellow Teammates

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits a solo home run against the Cardinals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Rumfield's first full month of the season, he showed that maybe his inexperience might deter him from a successful year at the plate as he hit .229, but after that, his batting average never dropped below .278.

The 26-year-old found his groove at the plate and never let up which is highlighted by a 1.119 OPS in September to complement a batting average over .400 this month. So, it is not hard to understand why he is one of the best bats the team has to offer this year.

.300 Batting Average- 1st

.392 On-Base Percentage- 1st, by 50 points

.455 Slugging Percentage- 3rd

.847 OPS- 1st

155 Hits- 1st

69 Drawn Walks- 1st by +19

15 Home Runs- 3rd/4th/5th

69 RBI- 3rd

29 Doubles- 3rd

3 Triples- 4th/5th

62 Runs Scored- 4th

On a team that boasts Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy, Rumfield is the most consistent and all-around offensive weapon. The Rockies have plenty to be excited about with him on the roster.

There are 10 games left for Rumfield to make his case for Rookie of the Year, and even if he doesn't win, his name will definitely be in those conversations. From the jump, he made an impact for his ballclub, and he will continue to do so for years to come.