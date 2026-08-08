Rockies' TJ Rumfield Continues Hot Month of August in Loss to Cardinals

The Colorado Rockies dropped their series opening game to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday 3-2 in an absolute nailbiter. But there is good news to come out of the loss to the Cardinals.

Rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield continues to absolutely mash and is having an excellent month of August so far. In the loss Rumfield finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate and so far in the month of August counting Friday's loss, Rumfield is hitting 8-for-23 at the plate.

He continues to show manager Warren Schaeffer why he is a big part of the Rockies now and into the future. He is showing the Rockies brass that the season he is having is not a fluke and this is a sign of more to come.

He is part of a mashing lineup that consists of Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, and Hunter Goodman among others batting in front of him. The fact that Rumfield currently hits fifth in the lineup and is not even the one that has the most homers on the team, says a lot about the rookie.

Rockies fans should be excited about Rumfield even in a lost season

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shows that he is having an excellent year even though the guys ahead of him in the lineup have hit more than he has so far this year. Rumfield is going to be a huge piece for this Rockies team in the future as they continue their rebuild.

The fact that the Rockies were able to acquire Rumfield in a trade with the New York Yankees over the offseason and get this kind of production out of him says a lot. It shows who the real winner of the trade was and who the real loser of the trade was.

Clearly the Rockies have won this trade for now. The Rockies definitely hope that Rumfield can keep this up for years to come as they build towards contention very soon.

It is no secret that the Colorado Rockies are not going to make the playoffs this season for what feels like a lot of years in a row. But even though they will not make it, fans deserve to be excited about Rumfield.

He has been a big part of the Rockies offense behind the guys ahead of him that absolutely mash. He is here to stay for the Rockies and Schaeffer and crew hope they continue to get this kind of production out of him as the season rolls on in August.