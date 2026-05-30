Rockies Top Prospect Ethan Holliday Suffers Season-Ending Setback

The Colorado Rockies, what more could go wrong in a season? Well, to start, how about receiving the worst possible news they could get about their No. 1 prospect?

Ethan Holliday will undergo surgery for a left foot stress fracture and he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, as reported by MLB’s Thomas Harding.

#Rockies No. 1/@MLBPipeline No. 17 prospect Ethan Holliday to undergo surgery for a left foot stress fracture and miss the remainder of the season.https://t.co/MsMS8tYKva — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 29, 2026

When a franchise is heavily banking on its farm system to help a long-term rebuild, losing the No. 1 prospect in its system and the No. 17 overall per MLB is a significant blow.

Holliday was in the midst of a breakout performance at Low-A Freno. The 19-year-old was turning heads across baseball.

In 33 games and 122 at-bats, the lefty who spends his time at shortstop has been slashing .262/.395/.557 for a .952 OPS. He had acquired nine home runs, 32 RBI and 23 walks against 43 strikeouts.

The homerun stat of nine across 33 games is enough to make an organization start looking at promotions. In Holliday’s case, the Rockies had to be thinking about making a move, and then his foot became an issue.

A Family Legacy

Colorado Rockies left fielder Matt Holliday | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Holliday is a name that Colorado fans recognize immediately. In fact, that name carries a lot of weight in the history of the organization.

Ethan is the son of Matt Holliday, one of the best players in franchise history. He was a seven-time All-Star. Add to that the fact that Ethan is the brother to the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, Jackson.

Baseball is the cornerstone of the Holliday family, and Ethan is carrying the tradition well.

As a 6’2”, 210-pound shortstop with incredible tools at the high school level, Ethan was selected as the fourth overall player in the 2025 draft. The Rockies believed so much in him that they awarded him a record $9 million bonus.

Where Holliday’s Stats Were Leading

Ethan’s 2026 numbers were telling a story where the theme was strong development.

He started his career in 2025 with modest numbers, a .239/.357/.380 slash line in 18 games. In 2026, the prospect arrived looking like a completely different hitter.

His slugging percentage jumped from .380 to .557, the OPS from .737 to .952. He shows discipline at the plate with 23 walks in 33 games.

The one stat that stands out and needs work is the strikeout number. As he advances in level, the pitching will clearly become faster and more complex.

How the Injury Could Impact Development

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A stress fracture in the foot that requires surgery is not a career-altering event; it is just a slight detour in time. The development cost is real, though.

This was Holliday’s first full professional season and for development, that year is important. The experience should set the foundation for where things continue to go in the future.

Losing four months of that season certainly doesn’t erase what he had already accomplished, but it certainly sets the timeline back.

Prior to the injury, Holliday was potentially reaching Double-A by 2027 and could have made his MLB debut sometime in 2028 if everything went according to plan. That was an aggressive timeline but for a guy showing as well as he was, it was realistic.

Anything is possible in baseball, and Holliday could beat the odds, but it now appears that 2027 will likely bring a High-A assignment to start, and his development will be set back at least six months.

For the struggling Colorado team, the game goes on with or without Holliday. The rebuild continues, as painful as it may be. Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas, Cole Carrigg, and others remain on track and capable; they just aren’t Holliday.

This is a tough pill to swallow for a team that needs a break. While the stats show that the Rockies are improving, they remain at the bottom of the NL West and hold a 21-37 record.

This is not inspiring to what has been a loyal fanbase. Holliday had given them something to look forward to, making this situation difficult for everyone involved.