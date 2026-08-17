Rockies' Unexpected Breakout Is Making a Strong Case for a 2027 Role

On Sunday, Brett Sullivan hit his seventh home run of the season, launching a three-run shot in the seventh inning of a 13–7 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The blast helped Colorado put away a game that had been separated by only one run entering the sixth.

It represents a significant power spike from the two home runs Sullivan had totaled across his first three Major League seasons. The 32-year-old is hitting .241 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .733 OPS through 162 at-bats this season, making the most of the opportunities he has received behind the plate.

Colorado signed him to a minor league contract in December before inviting him to spring training. Sullivan eventually had his contract selected before Opening Day, giving the journeyman another opportunity after appearing in just three games for Pittsburgh last season.

Sullivan Has Come a Long Way From Brutal May

Brett Sullivan hits a double in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a while, Sullivan looked like little more than roster filler. He hit just .081/.146/.162 across 42 plate appearances in May. His production has climbed steadily ever since, improving to an .869 OPS in June and .789 in July before breaking out in August.

Through Sunday, Sullivan is hitting .308/.357/.769 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 28 August plate appearances. His improvement cannot be dismissed as merely one hot month, either, as he has produced a .983 OPS since the All-Star break.

The stretch has come at an especially useful time for Colorado. Hunter Goodman has dealt with left shoulder inflammation, creating additional opportunities for Sullivan behind the plate. Sullivan's recent production has helped soften the blow of losing one of the Rockies' most productive hitters.

Goodman may not be sidelined for long. Manager Warren Schaeffer said the All-Star catcher is “doing good” while discussing his recovery. That may mean fewer opportunities behind the plate for Sullivan, but he has at least shown he can provide reliable production whenever Goodman needs some R&R.

Sullivan should still be proud of what he has accomplished. During Spring Training, he said his main goal was “to be on that team” when discussing the Rockies. He has done more than simply make the roster, showing he can provide meaningful production when given an extended opportunity.

This makes Sullivan's future in Colorado an entertaining question. He has given the team reliable depth behind Hunter Goodman and a valid reason to keep him in its catching mix beyond 2026. Whether the Rockies choose to do so will become another decision for the front office this offseason.