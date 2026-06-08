Rockies' Veteran Pitcher Is Forcing a Difficult Decision

When the new president of baseball operations leader Paul DePodesta, was hired in November, he was tasked with turning around an organization that was the Colorado Rockies, which was coming off three straight 100-loss seasons.

Even DePodesta knew this was going to be a turnaround that was going to take some time. However, what he didn't do, which a lot of new people in his position choose, was make some rash decisions. Instead, after putting together his front office and removing the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer, he made some low-risk, high-reward moves.

DePodesta hit the free agent market and signed some veterans to contracts to sprinkle in with some of his younger players. Not a bad decision for a franchise looking to begin the process of rebuilding. However, not all of those moves have worked out the way DePodesta and his team had hoped. In fact, things are getting so bad that one of the new arms in Schaeffer's rotation could be gone sooner rather than later.

Rockies Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Candidate to Be DFA'ed

Michael Lorenzen | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed one player from each team who could be DFA'ed at some point. Colorado certainly has multiple options to pick from, but Miller went the safe route with Lorenzen.

"Coors Field has not been kind to Lorenzen, saddled with a 9.67 ERA in six home starts with the Rockies. But other fields haven't been much kinder, sitting at a 6.68 ERA on the road this season,'' Miller wrote.

It's hard to make it to the majors. Every player knows it, but with it comes criticism and for Lorenzen and the Rockies, this signing is turning into a disaster. There really isn't any other way to put it.

DePodesta was hoping to get a veteran in free agency that he could flip at the trade deadline for assets. That's not going to be the case with Lorenzen, unless there is a big turnaround in the not-too-distant future.

In 13 starts, Lorenzen is 2-8 with an 8.01 ERA in just 60.2 innings. He allowed a whopping 99 hits and 54 earned runs. Sure, that can be attributed to pitching in games at Coors Field, but his inconsistency has been both at home and on the road.

So what does DePodesta do? It's unlikely he would be DFA'ed, although anything is possible. DePodesta's phone isn't going to be blowing up from other GM's looking to acquire him. The Rockies are not going to be contending for a postseason berth this season, and riding out the year with Lorenzen makes sense, but the low-risk, high-reward signing is turning into anything but a reward so far.