Rockies Warren Schaeffer Drops Truth Bomb After Being Swept By Yankees

After a 10-3 loss to the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Thursday, the Colorado Rockies were swept out of New York and jumped on a plane for the short flight to Detroit at 55-91. With 146 games completed in the 2026 season, there are just 16 remaining for Warren Schaeffer in his first season as official manager of the Rockies.

After having the "interim" tag removed over the winter by new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta, Colorado is looking to avoid a fourth-straight 100-loss season. In order to accomplish that, they need to split their final 16 games, something that might be easier said than done.

However, if you asked DePodesta, Schaeffer, and anyone on the roster back when spring training began, they would have signed up to be a possibility with two and a half weeks left in the season. The Rockies visit the Detroit Tigers for a three-game weekend series on Friday night at Comerica Park, but after being swept by the Yankees, Schaeffer didn't beat around the bush about the season up until this point.

Warren Schaeffer Drops Honest Quote After Being Swept By Yankees

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy Credit: Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite not playing well for three days in New York, Schaeffer decided to reflect on what had happened up to this point in the season and look ahead to the final 16 games and avoid another 100-loss season in Denver.

“Momentum is a real thing, and we have some momentum this year in terms of playing better overall. And it would be great to finish strong to carry that into next year,” Schaeffer said, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com. “The way we prepare has been better. The way we make decisions has been better. I could go on and on. There has been a ton of progress for us.”

He's not wrong. Momentum is a real thing, and for the first time in years, it feels like Colorado has it. Are they ready to contend in the National League? No, but there is a different feel around the team and organization with what has been accomplished this season up to this point.

Detroit has faded from the playoff picture in the American League, and this is a series that is one where the Rockies could grab a game or two and get some momentum for the final two weeks of the regular season. Colorado might not avoid another 100-loss season, but if there is one thing you can count on, they will go down fighting right until the final pitch under Schaeffer.