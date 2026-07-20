Rockies Waste Hunter Goodman's Historic 3-Homer Game Against Reds

The Colorado Rockies may have lost Sunday, but Hunter Goodman managed to put on a show for the home crowd.

Goodman launched three home runs and drove in five, nearly dragging Colorado back from an early blowout before the Rockies fell 9-6 to the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. It was the kind of loss that still says plenty about where the team is. Colorado could not get enough pitching to survive, but Goodman continues to look like one of the best power hitters in baseball.

The game tilted almost immediately. Nathaniel Lowe opened the scoring with a two-out, three-run homer off Ryan Feltner in the first inning, and Tyler Stephenson followed with a two-run shot later in the frame. Before the Rockies had taken their second trip to the plate, they were already facing a 5-0 deficit.

Goodman answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the first, but Cincinnati kept attacking. Sal Stewart hit a three-run homer in the second inning, pushing the lead to 8-1 and ending any chance for Feltner to settle into the game.

The Rockies starter allowed eight runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings, walking four and striking out three. It was a sharp drop from the stability Colorado had gotten one day earlier, when Tomoyuki Sugano worked 6.1 innings in a 10-3 win. That contrast shows the larger issue for the Rockies’ rotation. There have been flashes, but the rotation has lacked consistency.

Goodman Is Taking Another Step

Hunter Goodman celebrates his solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman was the reason Colorado had any chance late. He hit another two-run homer off Hunter Greene in the sixth inning, then added a two-run shot off Sam Moll in the eighth to make it 9-5. Willi Castro added a solo homer in the ninth, but the comeback stopped there.

For Goodman, this is another big performance and a step up from his previous season. He now has 30 home runs, putting him just one away from matching his 2025 total of 31. With more than two months left in the season, 40 home runs is a realistic target if he stays healthy and continues driving the ball.

Cincinnati had its own power standouts. Stephenson finished with two home runs and a double. Lowe and Stewart each drove in three runs, while Greene gave the Reds six innings with seven strikeouts.

The Reds will continue their road trip Monday with the start of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Left-hander Andrew Abbott is scheduled to start the opener for Cincinnati. The Rockies stay home to begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, with Kyle Freeland lined up for Colorado.