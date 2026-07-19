Rockies’ Hunter Goodman Stages Own Home Run Derby After All-Star Snub

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman was a National League All-Star for the second straight year and deservedly so.

But being left out of the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby defies logic.

Before the All-Star Game he hit 27 home runs. Only a few players in either league had more home runs than him, including Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber, who participated in the Derby in front of his hometown fans in Philadelphia.

Goodman stumped for an invite on podcasts and in interviews, but it never came. On Sunday, he showed Major League Baseball what it missed out on.

Hunter Goodman’s Two Home Run Day

Goodman slammed two home runs against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The first one was in the first inning off starter Hunter Greene, who gave up a solo home run to Goodman with two outs.

Then, he took Greene yard again in the sixth inning, this time with a runner on and one out. He ended up with 29 home runs for the season and added to his RBI total, pushing it to 54.

Finally, he landed another one in the eighth inning off reliever Sam Moll. By game’s end he was 3-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored.

30TH ON THE YEAR. 3RD OF THE DAY. pic.twitter.com/hKj8KpTXx1 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 19, 2026

The two-time All-Star is now one home run away from tying his career high from a season ago, when he had a breakthrough season and slammed 31 home runs. He was the lone bright spot in an awful season for the Rockies as he earned his first NL Silver Slugger award behind the plate.

Yeah, MLB did a great job putting that NL Home Run Derby roster together, didn’t it?

Goodman is on a pace that could put him among the greatest single-season home run totals in Rockies history.

He was unable to crack the list last season. While 31 home runs is a great total, that was nine home runs away from moving into the Top 10 in a single season. Four different hitters slammed 40 home runs in a season for the Rockies, with Vinny Castilla doing it in back-to-back seasons in 1996 and 1997.

This list is topped by two Baseball Hall of Fame selections. Todd Helton and Larry Walker each hit 49 home runs. Helton did it in 2001 and Walker did it in 1997. In fact, that 1997 season was epic. Along with Walker’s 49 home runs, Andres Galarraga hit 41 home runs to go along with Castilla’s 40 home runs.

Galarraga is behind Helton and Walker with 47 home runs in 1996. Castilla slammed 46 in 1998. Nolan Arenado is on the list three different times, with a high of 42 in 2015.

Goodman may join them based on how he’s hitting home runs this season. The Home Run Derby missed out.