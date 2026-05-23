Shorthanded and Missing Their Best Hitter, The Rockies Found a Way

The Colorado Rockies entered Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks facing another setback. In a season that started off with some incredible momentum, the Rockies are suffering now.

A painful roster move happened Friday while fans also got something to feel good about, which is really needed.

Mickey Moniak, who has been a standout star and Colorado’s best hitter this season, has now been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain. This is more like confirmation rather than a new announcement.

Moniak first injured his ankle when he crashed into the centerfield wall during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 12. He went on then to have an incredible game the following night when he drove in five runs, but since then, he has gone 2-for-23. He was trying to play through the pain and it looks like it is catching him.

Moniak has been important to this team and losing him will hurt. So far in 2026, he was slashing .280/.335/.607 with 12 home runs across 164 plate appearances. He wasn’t just important to the Rockies, he was one of the best hitters in the National League.

Unfortunately, Moniak is now joining fellow outfielders Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck on the IL. That is leaving Colorado outfield awfully lonely.

Thompson Returns, Senzatela Shines

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sterlin Thompson | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sterlin Thompson, who is Colorado’s No. 15 prospect via MLB Pipeline, has been recalled to hopefully take over a spot.

In an immediate move, Thompson was on the starting roster for the game against the Diamondbacks on Friday evening. He served as the DH. Thompson will be a fan favorite, as he is a Longmont, Colorado, native.

He went 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run, certainly not what Moniak would have done but he was helpful to the team nonetheless.

The real story of Friday evening though, was Antonio Senzatela. He entered the matchup in the eighth inning with the Rockies ahead one run and desperately needing the win. He delivered 1.2 scoreless innings to close out the game and earn a victory.

This is Senzatela’s fourth win this season against zero losses recorded, and to add more positive, he is carrying a 1.13 ERA. Without question, Senzatela is a bright spot for this team so far in 2026.

Sugano Delivers Quality Start

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Tomoyuki Sugano gave the Rockies exactly what they needed as well. His record on Friday evening included 6.2 innings, six hits, two earned runs, one walk and three strikeouts. This is the Rockies’ first quality start since Jose Quintana produced one on May 1.

Chase Dollander remains on the injured list with a right elbow strain and there’s no secret that the rotation is thin. Facing all the trials this year, Sugano has quietly become a reliable arm. His ERA is sitting at an impressive 3.86.

At 20-32 and sitting at the bottom of the NL West, this team has a long way to go. Friday night was a reminder of what this team can be when its pitching holds up. Although the team took a hit with the loss of Moniak, they still found a way to win against a likely playoff-bound team.

Moniak will be back, Beck and Doyle will be back. In the meantime, it is important that this team keeps finding ways to win.