Sterlin Thompson’s MLB Debut was Huge Moment in Rockies History

Sterlin Thompson waited for his moment with the hometown team he didn’t grow up watching his entire life.

Thompson may be a Longmont, Colo., native, but he spent most of his upbringing in Ocala, Fla. That landed him a scholarship with the University of Florida and eventually a first-round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2022, a strange full-circle moment for the young star.

On Friday, his pro career finally reached the peak — his first Major League game. The Rockies called him up on Thursday amid a flurry of moves and had him start in right field and bat seventh. His time with the Rockies may be short-lived as he’s up because Tyler Freeman is on the paternity list. But he carved out some history.

Sterlin Thompson’s Historic Moment

Took care of business! pic.twitter.com/AYg4Ml3vpp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 16, 2026

When Thompson took the field for the Rockies in the top of the first, he became the first Colorado native to start as a position player for the franchise in 33 years, per Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider.

The Rockies won the game, 4-2. Thompson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before he was removed from the game for pinch-hitter Troy Johnston.

Thompson is the Rockies’ No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Several outfielders are listed ahead of him, including No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon and No. 5 prospect Cole Carigg, the latter of which has been red hot at Triple-Albuquerque.

But Thompson has been on his own hot streak, too. In 36 games this season he’s slashed .344/.491/.496 with four home runs and 27 RBI. The left-handed hitting 24-year-old has played a full season a Triple-A, where in 2025 he slashed .296/.392/.519 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI.

He built on the moment that he showed in 2023 with Double-A Hartford, where his chances of making the Majors became clearer. He slashed .245/.319/.385 with 13 home runs and 57 RBI. Since 2023 he’s hit at least 10 home runs in each season and has a career batting average of .284. The question is where he fits long-term?

The Rockies not only have several outfield prospects, but they have talent at the Major League level with Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle, Troy Johnston and Mickey Moniak. Colorado may either need to deal some of that talent to make room for the younger starts in the pipeline or trade those younger players for talent that can help the team now. Given the Rockies’ approach, it’s more likely the veterans get traded.

Thompson is a stopgap for now, and a historic one at that. But he’ll have to wait for space to be opened for a longer stay in Colorado this time around, barring injury.