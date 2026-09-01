Tanner Gordon Misses Out on Win as Rockies’ Offense Struggles

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tanner Gordon didn't get enough run support from his team.

One of the most luckiest moments for any pitcher is to not earn a victory after pitching a solid game.

Gordon Missed Opportunity to Earn Back-to-Back Wins

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tanner Gordon Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About six days ago, Gordon earned his first win of the season after a dominant 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals. In that outing, he allowed just one earned run, six hits, and recorded five strikeouts.

In Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Gordon allowed just one earned run and struck out three in five innings. It would have been better if the Rockies had brought him out for one more inning. Instead, the team turned the ball over to Mark Manfredi. The Orioles scored their second run of the game off Manfredi, who took the loss.

The lineup had no answer for the Orioles' pitching. Gordon didn't have the best season of his career, but a second consecutive win would have felt free for him if he had more production from the lineup. Colorado hitters struck out eight times. Willi Castro had a rough night at the plate as he went down with three strikeouts.

Left fielder Jordan Beck is the only Rockies player with an RBI. The RBI came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Rockies left nine men on base. When an offense leaves that many runners stranded, they will rarely come out with a victory. The Rockies finished the game going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Jake McCarthy, who has become a fan favorite, came very close to hitting a game-winning two run walk to center field. Colton Cowser is on his way to a "Catch of the Year" candidate after robbing McCarthy of winning the game. If Cowser missed the catch, the Rockies would have been celebrating at Coors Field.

Regardless of what happened in the ninth inning, the Rockies offense did not show up. Their struggles continue as we enter the last month of the regular season. The Rockies are currently 52-86 this season. Their loss on Monday marked their 39th at home.

It's Tanner's third season with the team. He's 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and a career-high 72 strikeouts in 8 games. His overall career with the Rockies is a 7-18 record. His next start will most likely be on Sun, Sep 6 against the St Louis Cardinals at Coors Field.