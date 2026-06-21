This Recent Colorado Rockies Road Stat Points to a Promising Trend

When Major League Baseball fans think of the Colorado Rockies franchise over the last few seasons, there has been more negative talk than positive. However, the 2026 crew has brought die-hard Rockies fans bright moments to hold out optimism for the future of the franchise.

For starters, Colorado earned its 29th victory of the season on June 19, whereas in 2025 it took the franchise until August 1 to achieve that goal. The Rockies are still a work in progress, but what's very promising about what's to come is how well the offense has performed.

For the Rockies to have success in the MLB, the offense has to be the strongest aspect of the franchise, given the Coors Field effect pitchers face in 81 home games each season. On top of the offense having success at home, it needs to play competitively on the road, which, as of late, they have.

Colorado's Road Runs Scored Streak

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro (3) celebrates his grand slam home run. | Boz Bloom-Imagn Images

As surfaced by Eli Whitney for Blake Street Banter, the Rockies have played soundly offensively on the road over the last nine games, scoring at least four runs in that stretch.

In those nine road games, Colorado holds a 4-5 record, but not because of the offense, but because of the pitching. The biggest outlier in the recent Rockies road run total for that nine-game stretch came against the Athletics, where Willi Castro and the rest of the offense helped drop a 23-spot in Las Vegas.

Also provided by Whitney, the road stretch is the second-longest single-season streak in franchise history. (longest: 10 games, April 7-27, 2006.) The same 2006 that saw Matt Holliday club 34 home runs and Garrett Atkins lead the offense in batting average, RBIs, OPS and WAR.

Colorado doesn't have those same kind of players it once did, but that's what makes the stretch even more impressive for the current roster. Currently, the best hitter on the team in terms of batting average, Troy Johnston, holds a .312 and Hunter Goodman leads the charge with 21 home runs.

The Rockies went to the World Series a season later, following the longest road offensive stretch of four or more runs in a road game. This version of the franchise might not have that on the table for next season, but it should encourage the front office to find strong bullpen and rotational arms to help what looks to be an improving offense.