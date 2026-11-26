This is a busy time of year for professional baseball both on and off the field, especially with the impending lockout on December 1. However, it is important to take a second and look back at what went right the year prior, which, at first glance, might seem hard to do for the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies just posted their fourth consecutive 100-loss season. So, what is there to be thankful for? Well, their record doesn't come close to telling the full story, as this young ballclub is headed in the right direction,n and the front office, as well as their fans, should be grateful for a few things.

Productive Offense Hunter Goodman Up-and-Coming Talent

While this is obviously a team game, it would be a disservice to the position players to blame anyone but the pitching staff for crossing the 100-loss threshold again in 2026. But, this isn't the time to hound on what went wrong, but instead, what went right.

Elite Production at the Plate

Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak (22) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Nationals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is truly nothing more to be appreciative of than the all-around offensive efforts that happened this past season for the Rockies as they put themselves near the top of every major stat category in baseball.

Hits- 4th

Doubles- 3rd

Triples- 2nd

RBI- 7th

.254 Batting Average- 4th

.322 On-Base Percentage- 7th

.417 Slugging Percentage- 4th/5th

.739 OPS- 5th

It is no longer just the Hunter Goodman and Mickey Moniak show, and they are just getting started.

Goodman’s Monster Presence in the Lineup

There really isn't enough time in the day or space on a page to capture just how impactful Goodman is at the plate, and he is just getting better. Goodman etched himself into the Rockies' history books in 2026 as he joined the 40+ home run club to complement an .839 OPS.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

Now, all fans have to do is wait and hope that Goodman isn't dealt away in the coming months, because he is only scratching the surface as to what he can provide to a team.

Rumfield, Carrigg, and the Inevitable Debut of Condon

It is always hard to predict what a first-year player is going to do when they see big league pitching for the first time, and if there were high expectations for either TJ Rumfield or Cole Carrig, they shattered them.

Rumfield boasted a .300 batting average while also posting an .843 OPS. Meanwhile had Carrigg debuted in March, he would have been right up there alongside Rumfield for NL Rookie of the Year, as he also had an OPS over .800, led by a .477 slugging percentage.

Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cardinals. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, there is Charlie Condon, who had a monstrous performance down in Triple-A and who should already be penciled on the Opening Day roster after blasting 27 home runs while driving in nearly 100 runs.

Positive things are coming for the Rockies, and while it was a down year in terms of wins and losses, they are on the right track.